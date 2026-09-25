Baku, Ankara Hold Talks On Law Enforcement Cooperation

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A delegation led by Ali Fidan, Director General of Security at Türkiye's Ministry of Interior, has arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the ninth working meeting on police cooperation between the interior ministries of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, to be held in Baku.

According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ali Fidan and members of the delegation visited the Alley of Honor, where they paid tribute to the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. They also commemorated prominent ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva and laid flowers at her grave.

Azerbaijan's Minister of Internal Affairs, Colonel-General Vilayat Eyvazov, met with Ali Fidan and the delegation he heads.

Vilayat Eyvazov noted with satisfaction that relations between the interior ministries of Azerbaijan and Türkiye are at a high level. He emphasized the importance of further expanding cooperation between the law enforcement agencies of the two brotherly countries and developing joint activities.

The minister expressed confidence that working meetings held within the framework of police cooperation would make an important contribution to the exchange of experience and improving the effectiveness of practical activities.

Ali Fidan expressed gratitude for the reception and hospitality. He highly valued the effectiveness of cooperation between the relevant institutions of the two countries and emphasized the importance of joint efforts to combat global threats, including various forms of crime.

Birol Akgun, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Türkiye to Azerbaijan, also attended the meeting.