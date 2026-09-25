Ukrainian Defense Forces Strike Oil Refineries In Perm And Novoshakhtinsk And Two Russian Radar Stations

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"We are responding to Russia's brutal strikes against life. Last night, thanks to our long-range sanctions, two oil refineries were hit – in Perm and Novoshakhtinsk. There were also hits on the Iskra Plant defense enterprise in Ulyanovsk, and the occupiers now have two fewer radar stations in the Rostov region," the head of state wrote.

Zelensky thanked the soldiers and every unit for their precision and for systematically limiting Russia's capacity to kill.

According to Ukraine's General Staff, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez and Novoshakhtinsk oil refineries and two Russian radar stations on September 24 and during the night of September 25.

In Perm, Perm Krai, Russia, the Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez oil refinery was hit.

A fire was reported at the facility.

The refinery has an estimated annual processing capacity of 13 million tonnes of crude oil. It produces fuel and other petroleum products and is involved in supplying fuel and lubricants to the Russian Armed Forces.

Drones attack two oil depots in southern Russia – media

In Novoshakhtinsk, Rostov region, Russia, the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery was hit.

A fire was reported at the facility.

The refinery has an estimated annual processing capacity of 7.5 million tonnes of crude oil. The Novoshakhtinsk refinery is one of the major suppliers of petroleum products in southern Russia and is involved in supplying the Russian Armed Forces.

In addition, the 64L6 Gamma-S1 and 39N6 Kasta-2E2 radar stations were hit in the area of Novoshakhtinsk.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian media wrote that the Novoshakhtinsk oil products refinery was damaged in a UAV attack during the night of September 25 and that the facility had suspended operations. In addition, Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez (PNOS) was attacked in Perm, while the Iskra Plant defense enterprise in Ulyanovsk was also targeted.

Photo: Screenshot from video