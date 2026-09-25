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Offensive Operation In Lyman Direction Continues - Zelensky

Offensive Operation In Lyman Direction Continues - Zelensky


2026-09-25 08:05:32
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said this while speaking with journalists, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“I will be very, very cautious in what I say: the operation is not over yet. I want to thank our soldiers. There are positive developments there, positive developments in the Lyman direction and elsewhere. What is the next strategic objective? Let's accomplish this strategic objective first and then talk about the next one. But we will discuss it calmly, without unnecessary details,” Zelensky said.

Read also: Zelensky: Washington proposes holding trilateral Ukraine-U.S.-Russia meeting in UAE

As Ukrinform reported, according to Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Joint Forces grouping, Russian forces are attempting to seize control of Lyman in order to use the city as a base for a further offensive toward the Sloviansk-Kramatorsk urban agglomeration.

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