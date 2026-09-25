General Staff Reports Hits At Three Russian Enterprises Involved In Missile Production

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

In Ulyanovsk, Ulyanovsk region, the target was the NVP Zavod Iskra enterprise, which is part of the Almaz-Antey aerospace and defense concern.

The company is part of Russia's military-industrial complex and specializes in the production of semiconductor devices and components for manufacturers of radio-electronic equipment, measuring instruments, communications systems, and specialized equipment.

Drones attack oil refineries, industrial facilities in Russia overnight – media

As part of Russia's defense-industrial cooperation, the enterprise is involved in the production of Kh-59M2/M2A guided missiles and the 72V6 combat vehicle of the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft gun-and-missile system, as well as its modifications.

The strikes also hit the Efremov Synthetic Rubber Plant in the city of Efremov, Tula region, and Voronezhsintezkauchuk in the Voronezh area of Voronezh region.

Both enterprises are involved in the production of solid rocket propellant, including for ballistic missiles used by the Iskander operational-tactical missile system.

As Ukrinform reported, on September 24 and during the night of September 25, Ukrainian Defense Forces units also struck the Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez and Novoshakhtinsk oil refineries, as well as two radar stations belonging to Russian forces.

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