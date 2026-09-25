AV Access Highlights Meeting Room Solutions For Every Room Size During Autumn Sale 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)"AV Access Autumn Sale 2026 makes it easier to upgrade meeting spaces of different sizes, with seasonal savings extending to KVM docking stations."Seasonal offers spotlight flexible collaboration solutions for spaces from huddle rooms to larger conference rooms, alongside selected KVM docking station deals.

Spokane, WA - September 25, 2026 - AV Access is highlighting its meeting room portfolio during Autumn Sale 2026, helping organizations build collaboration spaces around room size and meeting workflow. From compact spaces for quick discussions to larger rooms for hybrid collaboration, the portfolio brings together presentation, conferencing, video and audio technologies while giving businesses the flexibility to choose how each room connects and operates.

Meeting Solutions Built Around Room Size

A huddle room does not have the same requirements as a larger conference space. AV Access organizes its meeting room solutions around room size, with options covering open spaces, huddle rooms, and small, medium and large meeting rooms.

Rather than centering each space on a single device, the portfolio combines wireless conferencing systems, video bars, cameras and speakerphones according to the way a room is used. Smaller spaces can prioritize quick connection and simpler deployment, while larger rooms can add wider camera coverage, expandable audio and more presentation flexibility.

This room-based approach gives organizations a clearer path to building meeting spaces around actual collaboration needs, while allowing compatible devices to be mixed and matched as requirements change.

Wired or Wireless BYOM for Different Meeting Workflows

Room size is only part of the equation. Different teams also have different preferences for how they bring their laptops and conferencing platforms into a meeting.

For wireless collaboration, the eShare W60 wireless conferencing system enables users to share content and access room conferencing peripherals for BYOD and BYOM meetings. For huddle rooms and small meeting spaces that favor a wired experience, the AnyCo V100 video bar takes a one-cable approach, integrating video conferencing, presentation, camera, microphone, speaker, charging and network connectivity through a single USB C connection on compatible laptops.

Together, these approaches allow organizations to choose between cable-free flexibility and a streamlined wired setup instead of applying the same connection model to every room.

Autumn Sale Brings Meeting Room Upgrades into Focus

Autumn Sale 2026 gives organizations a timely opportunity to upgrade meeting spaces, with savings of up to 30% on selected meeting devices and solution bundles. The campaign also extends to KVM docking stations for multi-computer workstations, covering both shared collaboration spaces and individual desks.

Autumn Sale 2026 is currently running through September 29, 2026, giving organizations a limited window to take advantage of these seasonal offers. More information is available on the AV Access Autumn Sale 2026 and Meeting Room Solutions pages.

About AV Access

Founded in 2015, AV Access is a professional AV manufacturer offering AV over IP solutions, meeting devices, KVM docking stations, HDMI, USB, and KVM extenders, and more. Our products serve meeting rooms, sports bars, AI workstations, gaming setups, home offices, and classrooms, delivering reliable performance, practical innovation, competitive pricing, and dependable support.