Author Tiffany Shelton Releases Unlearn Earning Book Series Exploring Identity, Worth, Personal Growth, And Leadership

MENAFN - GetNews)- Author Tiffany Shelton invites readers to explore identity, worth, personal growth, faith, and leadership through her two books,

The Unlearn Earning series challenges readers to examine the ways they may connect their value to achievement, approval, recognition, performance, or success. At the heart of the books is a powerful question: What if you didn't have to earn your worth?

In * Unlearn Earning and LEAP, Tiffany explores the journey of unlearning the belief that worth must be earned and discovering a healthier understanding of identity and value. The book encourages readers to examine the patterns and mindsets that can keep them striving to prove they are enough.

Building on that foundation, Unlearn Earning and LEAD takes the conversation into leadership. Shelton explores how identity and worth can influence the way people lead, serve, build relationships, navigate challenges, and develop others. The book introduces the **Capacities and Realities Framework, exploring four leadership capacities: Expert, Builder, Connector, and Steward.

Together, the books offer a faith-centered perspective for readers navigating personal growth, leadership, entrepreneurship, ministry, organizational life, and everyday relationships.

Tiffany Shelton is also featured on the GWP Spotlight Show on Youtube, where she discusses the Unlearn Earning series and the connection between identity, worth, faith, and leadership.

Readers can learn more about Tiffany Shelton and explore both books at:

About Tiffany Shelton:

Tiffany Shelton is an author passionate about helping people examine the connection between identity, worth, growth, and leadership. Through her Unlearn Earning series, she encourages readers to move beyond the pressure to prove their value and discover what it means to live and lead from a place of settled worth.

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