Craftpersia Builds A Comprehensive Digital Encyclopedia And Marketplace For Persian Handicrafts

MENAFN - GetNews) New digital platform brings together Persian and Iranian handicrafts, traditional arts, regional crafts, artisans, educational resources and a marketplace in one growing destination

London/United Kingdom - September 25, 2026 - CraftPersia is developing a comprehensive online platform dedicated to documenting, preserving, discovering and promoting the rich heritage of Persian and Iranian handicrafts.

Available at , the platform combines the functions of a digital encyclopedia, educational resource, cultural archive, artisan directory and marketplace, creating a centralized destination for people interested in Persian crafts and traditional arts.

Persia and Iran have developed an extraordinarily diverse range of handicrafts over thousands of years, with traditions shaped by different regions, communities, materials, techniques and generations of artisans. CraftPersia aims to document this diversity and make information about these traditions more accessible to an international audience.

Discover Persian Regional Crafts

A Digital Encyclopedia of Persian Crafts

At the heart of CraftPersia is an expanding encyclopedia covering different categories of traditional Iranian and Persian handicrafts.

The platform explores subjects ranging from carpets and textiles to ceramics, pottery, metalwork, woodwork, jewelry, miniature painting, calligraphy, embroidery and other forms of traditional craftsmanship.

Explore the CraftPersia Encyclopedia

Each craft can be explored through its history, materials, techniques, regional characteristics, cultural significance and traditional methods of production. The encyclopedia approach is intended to provide both newcomers and experienced collectors with a deeper understanding of the objects they encounter.

Preserving Regional Craft Traditions

One of the defining characteristics of Iranian handicrafts is their regional diversity. Different cities, provinces and cultural regions have developed distinctive materials, designs, techniques and artistic traditions.

CraftPersia seeks to document these regional differences and connect individual crafts with their geographical and cultural origins.

This approach can help visitors understand that a Persian handicraft is not simply a decorative object, but can also represent centuries of local knowledge, persian traditions and cultural heritage.

From Persian Carpets to Traditional Arts

Persian carpets and rugs represent one of the best-known categories of Iranian craftsmanship, but the country's traditional arts extend far beyond carpet weaving.

CraftPersia provides resources covering a wide range of disciplines, including Khatamkari, Minakari, Persian pottery and ceramics, traditional textiles, embroidery, metalwork, woodwork, miniature painting and other decorative arts.

The platform aims to give each category the attention it deserves while showing how different crafts are connected through Persian artistic history and cultural traditions.

Explore Persian Metal Arts

Learning About Techniques and Materials

Traditional handicrafts are often defined by the techniques used to create them.

CraftPersia provides educational content designed to explain traditional materials, tools and production methods, helping visitors understand how individual objects are made.

From weaving and dyeing to engraving, inlay, painting, carving and metalworking, these techniques represent accumulated knowledge passed from one generation to another.

Documenting these processes digitally can help preserve information about traditional craftsmanship while making it accessible to students, collectors, researchers, designers and cultural enthusiasts.

A Resource for Collectors and Buyers

CraftPersia is also designed with collectors and buyers in mind.

Understanding the characteristics, materials, regional origins, production techniques and historical background of a handicraft can be important when researching an object or building a collection.

The platform's educational resources can provide a foundation for learning how different crafts are categorized and what characteristics distinguish one tradition from another.

Explore CraftPersia's Collectors and Identification Resources

The marketplace component further connects cultural knowledge with opportunities to discover and purchase Persian handicrafts, creating a relationship between education, appreciation and commerce.

Connecting Artisans With a Global Audience

Behind every traditional handicraft is the knowledge and skill of an artisan.

CraftPersia aims to provide greater visibility for craftspeople and traditional workshops while helping audiences discover the people and communities responsible for maintaining these traditions.

By combining an artisan-focused directory with educational information and marketplace functionality, the platform can help create a more direct connection between traditional craftsmanship and contemporary audiences.

Building a Digital Archive of Persian Craft Heritage

The long-term vision of CraftPersia extends beyond being an online shop.

By documenting craft categories, techniques, regional traditions, materials, historical information and artisans, the platform is building a growing digital archive dedicated to Persian and Iranian handicraft heritage.

This combination of encyclopedia + educational resource + cultural archive + artisan directory + marketplace is intended to create a comprehensive environment for discovering and understanding Persian crafts.

As the platform expands, additional crafts, regions, artisans, articles, galleries, guides and reference materials can be incorporated into the growing knowledge base.

About CraftPersia

CraftPersia is a digital encyclopedia, cultural resource and marketplace dedicated to Persian and Iranian handicrafts. The platform explores traditional crafts, regional artistic traditions, materials, techniques, artisans, history, collecting and related cultural heritage while providing opportunities to discover Persian handicrafts.

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