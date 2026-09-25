Memphis Instrumental Trio Light And Shade Releases Sophomore Album 'This Is Water'

MENAFN - GetNews) Recorded at Memphis's renowned Young Avenue Studio, the new 3-piece instrumental album weaves heavy rock riffs, jazz fusion, and profound themes of resilience and grief.

Memphis, TN USA, 25 Sep 2026 - Memphis-based instrumental trio Light and Shade has officially released their second studio album, This is Water. The album is engineered and mixed by Ethan Hunt at Young Avenue Studio in Memphis, Tennessee, and produced by the band itself.

The album combines the raw energy of classic and alternative rock with the harmonic depth of jazz fusion. The trio comprises of guitarist Jeff Williams, drummer Harvey Waldman, and saxophonist Josh Aguilar. It delivers a sound that is both technically intricate and emotionally resonant.

The album draws on the influences ranging from Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, and Stone Temple Pilots to Dream Theater, Joe Satriani, and Steve Vai. This is Water expands the boundaries of modern instrumental rock. The team behind it is confident of building its legacy further ahead.

Six Days of Intensive Studio Creation

The album was captured in an intense six-day recording session. Every track has retained a raw, immediate energy across its tracklist.

This is Water balances heavy, driving compositions with deeply personal tributes –



"Storm in the Desert" – A high-energy track driven by soaring brass melodies and intricate guitar work, currently leading as a standout favorite among fans.

"Queen Marie" – A poignant, soulful composition written in memory of guitarist Jeff Williams' late grandmother.

"The Other Robin Williams" – The album's reflective closing track, honoring Williams' father who passed away from cancer at a young age.

"Twiddle" & "Reggie B" – Showcases of the band's syncopated rhythm section and fusion-leaning versatility. "This is Water" – The titular centerpiece that reflects on navigating everyday life's quiet, unseen struggles with endurance and hope.

This is Water is available now on all major music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Bandcamp.

Critical Acclaim and Future Directions

"We hope listeners can find some solace and comfort through hard times in our music," says the band. The album does not rely on vocal narratives. Instead, Light and Shade invites audiences to bring their own experiences to each arrangement.

This is Water has already received critical acclaim across independent music outlets. It features in Illustrate Magazine, Pitch Perfect, Dulaxi, and Good Music Radar. The team is looking to build on this momentum. The band is already back in the studio recording their third full-length album, titled This is Fire.

About Light and Shade

Light and Shade was formed in Memphis, Tennessee. It is an instrumental power trio consisting of Jeff Williams on Guitar, Harvey Waldman on Drums, and Josh Aguilar on Saxophone. The team builds on a foundation of long-time friendships and decades of live performance experience. The group crafts genre-blending instrumental rock that bridges technical virtuosity with deep emotional clarity.