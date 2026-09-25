Embark Behavioral Health Releases 2025 Outcomes Report Highlighting Measurable Improvements For Youth Mental Health

Chandler, Ariz., Sept. 25, 2026 - Embark's new data from more than 3,000 admissions in 2025 shows meaningful reductions in depression, anxiety and distress, along with gains in overall well-being, based on validated clinical assessments completed throughout treatment.

Embark Behavioral Health today released findings from its 2025 Annual Outcomes Report, drawing on more than 70,000 outcome surveys completed by clients and parents across the organization's nationwide network of more than 30 treatment locations. The report tracks change from admission to discharge using four validated clinical instruments: the PHQ-9 for depression, the GAD-7 for anxiety, the WHO-5 for overall well-being, and the Youth Outcomes Questionnaire (YOQ), which captures both client and parent-reported distress. All of these clinical assessments reported statistically significant results.

Across all Embark programs in 2025:



93% of parents reported their child either returned to school or was employed, two years after discharge

82% of parents reported no psychiatric hospitalizations during the two years after being discharged from treatment.

80.6% of clients discharged with depression scores in the healthy range. 79.3% of clients discharged with well-being scores in the healthy range.

“We don't wait until discharge to find out if treatment is working,” said Dr. Sharnell Myles, Chief Clinical Officer of Embark Behavioral Health.“Measuring symptoms throughout care means our clinical teams can adjust course in real time, and this report is really a picture of what that process produces over an entire year.”

Embark's approach to measurement-informed care means clients complete these assessments regularly throughout treatment rather than only at intake and discharge, giving clinicians real-time data to guide adjustments to each client's care. The organization also surveys clients and parents for up to two years after discharge to track how outcomes hold up over time.

“The value of measuring treatment outcomes is knowing that the care we're providing is translating into real change for our clients,” said Dustin Tibbitts, LMFT, Division President at Embark Behavioral Health.“We also share this data directly with our clients and their parents. Treatment is difficult, but when clients can view the results of their hard work in real time, it provides vital encouragement and keeps them focused on getting back to health and safety.”

Parents also weighed in directly. Among 1,826 parents surveyed, four in five parents said that they would recommend Embark at the time of their child's discharge. These outcomes will also serve as an additional point of feedback to potential clients and families considering care for their loved ones, providing insight into the experiences of families who have been through Embark programs.

“Every part of the program is thought through very carefully because they genuinely care. They want to see us grow. They want to see us flourish. They want us to leave the program as our best selves,” said one Embark alum.

Embark is accredited by the Joint Commission and Cognia, and holds a Bell Seal for workplace mental health. Full outcomes data and survey methodology are now available for download at embarkbh/our-approach/outcomes, where the complete 2025 Annual Outcomes Report is posted. Mental health professionals interested in referring a client can connect with Embark's team here: Get Started with Embark Behavioral Health.

About Embark Behavioral Health

Embark Behavioral Health is a nationwide network of mental health treatment programs serving children, adolescents, young adults ages 9 to 34 and their families, with more than 30 locations and over 1,500 employees across the country. The organization provides a full continuum of care, including virtual services, intensive outpatient programs (IOPs), partial hospitalization programs (PHPs), and residential treatment centers.

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