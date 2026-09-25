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LGE India Recognised As“Top Organisation With Innovative HR Practices”
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, September 25, 2026: LG Electronics India has been honoured with dual accolades at the 25th Asia Pacific HRM Congress Awards 2026, held in Bengaluru, reflecting its commitment to building a people-first, future-ready organization. LG Electronics India was recognized among the Top Organizations with Innovative HR Practices for its initiatives in Leadership development, Organizational capability, Workplace culture, Employee experience, and Talent development. Alongside this award, Mr. Jwa Nam Kim, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHO), LG Electronics India, was also conferred the Most Impactful HR Leader Award for his leadership in driving HR transformation and positioning people as a strategic enabler of business growth.
“This recognition belongs to every member of LG Electronics India. Our HR practices have always been closely aligned with business transformation initiatives. As we enter our next chapter of growth, our responsibility is to build the leadership, capabilities, culture, and organization that enable our people and our business to grow together,” said Mr. Jwa Nam Kim, CHO, LG Electronics India.
These initiatives are closely aligned with the company's strategic vision of“Make in India, Make for India, and Make India Global,” positioning people and organizational capability at the core of sustainable growth and India's emergence as a global manufacturing, innovation, and export hub.
The latest honours build on LG Electronics India's sustained track record of HR excellence. The company has been Great Place to Work® Certified for two consecutive years (2024 and 2025) and has also received National Best Employer Brand award 2026 from World HRD Congress. Additionally, Mr. Jwa Nam Kim, CHO, LG Electronics India, was also conferred the Top HR Iconic Leader Award, in recognition for his contribution to build high performing and people centric organisation. Earlier this year, LG Electronics India also received the Most Innovative L&D Program Award 2026, the HR Distinction Diamond recognition from HR Association of India (HRAI). Awarded for continued investment in learning and workforce capability.
Together, these recognitions reflect LG Electronics India's continued journey towards creating an inclusive, agile, and high-performing workplace – one where talent, leadership and organizational capability remain the foundation of innovation and long-term business growth.
About LG Electronics India Limited
LG Electronics India was established in January 1997 in India. It is focused on various consumer electronics and B2B businesses, from home appliances and media entertainment to HVAC and commercial displays. LG Electronics India manufacturing units at Greater Noida and Ranjangaon, Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TVs, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.
“This recognition belongs to every member of LG Electronics India. Our HR practices have always been closely aligned with business transformation initiatives. As we enter our next chapter of growth, our responsibility is to build the leadership, capabilities, culture, and organization that enable our people and our business to grow together,” said Mr. Jwa Nam Kim, CHO, LG Electronics India.
These initiatives are closely aligned with the company's strategic vision of“Make in India, Make for India, and Make India Global,” positioning people and organizational capability at the core of sustainable growth and India's emergence as a global manufacturing, innovation, and export hub.
The latest honours build on LG Electronics India's sustained track record of HR excellence. The company has been Great Place to Work® Certified for two consecutive years (2024 and 2025) and has also received National Best Employer Brand award 2026 from World HRD Congress. Additionally, Mr. Jwa Nam Kim, CHO, LG Electronics India, was also conferred the Top HR Iconic Leader Award, in recognition for his contribution to build high performing and people centric organisation. Earlier this year, LG Electronics India also received the Most Innovative L&D Program Award 2026, the HR Distinction Diamond recognition from HR Association of India (HRAI). Awarded for continued investment in learning and workforce capability.
Together, these recognitions reflect LG Electronics India's continued journey towards creating an inclusive, agile, and high-performing workplace – one where talent, leadership and organizational capability remain the foundation of innovation and long-term business growth.
About LG Electronics India Limited
LG Electronics India was established in January 1997 in India. It is focused on various consumer electronics and B2B businesses, from home appliances and media entertainment to HVAC and commercial displays. LG Electronics India manufacturing units at Greater Noida and Ranjangaon, Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TVs, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.
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