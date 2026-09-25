Kazakhstan Discusses Energy, AI And Nuclear Projects With Chinese Companies

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed cooperation in energy, digitalization and finance with executives of Hong Kong Sino-Science Oil and Gas, VNET Group, Shanghai Junhe Atomic Technology and Silk Road Finance Corporation during meetings in Almaty today.

According to the press service of the Kazakh president, the meetings took place on the sidelines of the Kazakhstan-China Investment Forum. During the meetings, the parties discussed prospects for jointly implementing projects in energy, digitalization and finance.

Tokayev said the comprehensive strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and China is developing at an unprecedented pace, stressing the importance of giving it deeper technological and industrial content.

According to the president, the participation of leading Chinese companies demonstrates a high level of confidence in Kazakhstan.

Tokayev separately thanked Yin Taiwan and the company he heads, Hong Kong Sino-Science Oil and Gas, for their contribution to organizing the Kazakhstan-China Investment Forum.

The president noted that Hong Kong Sino-Science Oil and Gas has invested more than $3 billion in Kazakhstan over the years and has become one of the major participants in the oil and gas sector.

During the meeting, Sheng Chen, executive chairman of VNET Group, expressed interest in participating in the creation of a large-scale data center cluster and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Tokayev confirmed Kazakhstan's readiness to work closely with the company in such areas as attracting investment, technology localization, joint research, talent development and the establishment of centers of excellence.

The peaceful use of nuclear energy was identified as a promising area of technological cooperation with Shanghai Junhe Atomic Technology.

The parties stressed the importance of creating a complete production cycle, from natural uranium processing and nuclear fuel production to the assembly of small modular reactors.

The executives of the Chinese companies highly assessed Kazakhstan's consistent steps to improve its investment climate, as well as the institutional reforms being carried out in the country. They viewed the improvement of state institutions as an important indication of the country's long-term stability.

The representatives of the Chinese companies confirmed their readiness to increase investment both in the traditional energy sector and in new industries and projects aimed at Kazakhstan's development.