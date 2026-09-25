Vitra Tiles Introduces The Code Concept And The New Codes Of Design At Cersaie Fair

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

VitrA Tiles ( ) attended the International Exhibition of Ceramic Tile and Bathroom Furnishings Cersaie 2026, which took place in Bologna, Italy on September 21-25, where it hosted architects, designers, customers, and industry professionals. Designed around the Material Intelligence concept, VitrA Tiles showcased its 2027 collections and innovations.

"Every material has a code. Material Intelligence dechiphers it." This statement lies at the core of VitrA Tiles' design approach, where it reinterprets naturally available materials through the combination of research, advanced technology, and design expertise. Adding on the aesthetic and technical potential of nature, VitrA Tiles transforms them into original surfaces to create new inspirations for contemporary architecture.

Three design languages

The Code concept represents three design languages to create Resincode, Geocode, and Metacode collections, which will be available to the visitors of Cersaie at the VitrA Tiles booth.

Resincode inspired by the porous, mineral-rich texture of natural concrete with natural transitions and layered surface effects, lending a minimalist, balanced, and refined surface aesthetic to contemporary interiors. Geocode draws inspiration from Spanish limestone, marble, quartzite, and gneiss, bringing the diverse geological heritage of natural stone to ceramic surfaces through a contemporary interpretation, featuring four distinct surface typologies: Alba, Imperio, Rio, and Merano. Metacode, with three distinct surfaces in gold, iron, and copper tones, brings the subtle tonal transitions and soft reflections of a patinated metal texture to ceramic surfaces, blending industrial character with a refined aesthetic.

New Technologies

At Cersaie 2026, VitrA Tiles also showcased its V-Flex and V-Ton e innovations alongside its new collections.

V-Flex, powered by Välinge's Ceraloc® locking technology, represents a tile installation solution which requires no adhesives. Thanks to its special side profiles, the system allows mechanical tile bonding, promising up to five times faster application, unlike conventional bonded tile applications. It supports precise alignment, even grout lines and a clean, professional finish. Individual tiles can be removed and replaced when needed, offering significant advantages to simplify maintenance and repair processes. It also offers acoustic comfort. V-Flex is recommended for retail stores, store chains, showrooms, offices, hotels, educational facilities and commercial spaces.

Focusing on tonal differences in ceramic manufacturing, V-Tone maintains color consistency and design integrity across different surfaces. The integration of V-Tone technology into VitrA Tiles' production lines is continuing.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of VitrA Tiles.

Contact:

Ecem Aksay Soyuer

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About VitrA Tiles:

VitrA Tiles, incorporating VitrA, Villeroy & Boch, and engers brands, is Türkiye's one of the leading ceramic tile exporter to the EU and in Europe. Founded in 1991 in Tuzla, Istanbul, and 1992 in Bozüyük, Bilecik, VitrA Tiles operates two production plants with around 2,000 employees and an annual capacity of 31 million square meters. Its Bozüyük Plant, recognized by the World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse Network for Industry 4.0 and digital transformation, ranks among the world's most advanced tile factories. Combining advanced manufacturing with design excellence and sustainability, VitrA Tiles delivers integrated ceramic tile solutions that enhance living spaces worldwide.

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