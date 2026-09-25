Liabilities, Damages And Other Contentious Issues In International Commercial Agreements Scheduled For May 12-13, 2027, Focusing On Damages And Liability Allocation Under English Law

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Liabilities, Damages and other Contentious Issues in International Commercial Agreements, delivered online by IPI Academy, takes place May 12-13, 2027, offering a detailed understanding of the law of damages under English law with comparisons to civil law jurisdictions.

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Liabilities, Damages and other Contentious Issues in International Commercial Agreements (May 12th - May 13th, 2027)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Event Facts

Course: Liabilities, Damages and other Contentious Issues in International Commercial Agreements

Organizer: IPI Academy

Date: May 12-13, 2027

Time: May 12th 09:30 to May 13th 16:15, GMT+1

Format: Online

Duration: 2 Days

Focus: Damages and liability allocation in international commercial agreements under English law, with comparisons to civil law jurisdictions

The two-day course is led by Arun Singh and focuses exclusively on damages and liability allocation, enabling participants to draft and negotiate contracts with greater knowledge and confidence. Day one covers pre-contract agreements, warranties, representations, guarantees and indemnities, exclusions and limitations of liability, and force majeure, frustration and economic hardship, concluding with a comparative workshop session. Day two covers direct, indirect damages and consequential loss, an interactive Q&A session on identifying types of damages, liquidated damages and penalties, and choice of law, jurisdiction and arbitration. Throughout, the trainer uses a mix of theory, practical exercises, discussion sessions and sample clauses, including limitation liabilities. The course carries 12 CPD hours.

Past attendees have highlighted the course's structure and relevance to their day-to-day work. A Contract Administrator at Seaway7 said "the content was well-structured and highly relevant." A Commercial Manager at EPC-UK described it as "excellent course and content, valuable to be a part of."

Why You Should Attend



Learn the differences between warranties, representations, guarantees and indemnities, and when to use each, as covered on Day 1.

Work through a comparative workshop session examining how force majeure and exclusion clauses are interpreted differently across jurisdictions.

Clarify direct, indirect damages and consequential loss through the Day 2 interactive Q&A session.

Examine liquidated damages and penalties through comparative analysis of recoverability rules and templates. Earn 12 CPD hours upon completion of the course.

Business Relevance

The course content applies directly to the responsibilities of lawyers, in-house counsel, and contract professionals who draft, negotiate and review cross-border commercial agreements, supporting an understanding of how damages and liability provisions are treated under English law and in comparison with civil law approaches.

Who Should Attend

The course is designed for lawyers working in business, government and private practice; heads of legal; in-house counsel; those working in a legal context without a legal qualification, including contracts managers and professionals, commercial managers and directors; and all those who draft, negotiate and review cross-border contracts.

With the course running May 12-13, 2027, legal and commercial professionals responsible for cross-border contract drafting and negotiation have a defined window to plan their participation.

Featured Speaker

Arun Singh (Prof) OBE, FRSA International lawyer and consultant to an international law firm; formerly a partner and head of commercial law at KPMG Legal, and partner at Masons (now Pinsent Masons); visiting professor in International Business, Leadership and Negotiations at Salford University Business School; senior associate at Oxford University's Institute of Legal Practice; teaches international leadership and negotiations at the University of Cambridge

Professionals seeking practical expertise in damages and liability allocation for international commercial agreements can review the programme and register their interest through Research and Markets.

For more information about this training visit

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