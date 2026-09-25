Youi's Project 3PM Study Finds 3Pm Is Australia's Most Stressful And Incident-Prone Driving Hour

National Australian insurance provider Youi has released its Project 3PM study, revealing that 3pm is Australia's most stressful time to drive, with 55% of Australians identifying it as the peak pressure point on the road. Nearly one in four drivers (24%) reported experiencing a road incident during the afternoon rush in the past year. Alongside the research, Youi has launched the 3PM Playbook, a practical safety resource developed with Road Sense Australia to help drivers manage the pressures of the afternoon rush.



The study, surveying 2,334 Australian drivers in August 2026, found that nearly half (48%) are on the road around 3pm on three or more weekdays per week. Shopping (40%), appointments (29%), work travel (24%), the journey home (22%), and school pick-up (17%) are among the most common reasons drivers are behind the wheel during this window. Youi's 2025 Wrapped claims data confirmed that more road incidents occurred around 3pm than any other hour of the day.



Youi Head of Product – Vehicle and Lifestyle, Marni Jackson, said the research reveals Australians are facing a different kind of rush hour.



“The research shows 3pm isn't just another busy traffic period. It's the point in the day where work, family and household responsibilities all converge, creating a unique pressure point for drivers,” Marni said.“What's particularly concerning is that respondents reporting higher levels of pressure were more likely to report risky driving behaviours behind the wheel. The reality is that 3pm isn't simply a traffic problem. It's a pressure problem.”



A Confidence Gap Behind the Wheel



The study uncovered a significant disconnect in driver self-perception. While 84% of Australians rate their own driving as safe during the 3pm rush, only 42% extend that confidence to other drivers. Drivers were also far more likely to blame another driver's behaviour (44%) for an incident than to cite rushing (26%), fatigue (22%), or mobile phone use (19%).



Risky Behaviours Linked to Time Pressure



Forty-three percent of Australians report feeling too fatigued or mentally drained to fully concentrate around 3pm. When running late, 62% admit to engaging in risky driving behaviours 28% become impatient with other drivers, 20% change lanes more frequently, 19% accelerate through amber lights, and 18% exceed the speed limit. Gen Z drivers report the highest incident rate at 42%, followed by Millennials at 30%, while parents of school-aged children consistently report higher levels of fatigue and incident exposure.



Drivers See Themselves as Key to Change



Despite the tendency to blame others, 51% of Australians believe drivers have the most important role in improving road safety. One quarter identified improved school pick-up zone management as the change most likely to reduce afternoon stress, followed by leaving earlier (23%), safer road and school-zone infrastructure (22%), and better route planning (18%).



Road Sense Australia CEO Michael Fitzgibbins said recognising pressure before getting behind the wheel is one of the simplest ways to improve safety.



“Simple actions such as planning ahead, reducing distractions, putting your phone away and allowing extra travel time can make a meaningful difference,” Michael said.“The safest decision during the 3pm rush is often made before the engine even starts.”



Australians can access the 3PM Playbook and the full Project 3PM findings at youi.com.au.



About Youi



Youi is a 4.7-star rated Australian general insurance provider based in Sippy Downs, Queensland, voted #1 National Car Insurer for 2026. The company offers tailored insurance products including vehicle, home, and small business coverage. More information is available at youi.com.au.



What is the 3PM Playbook and how can drivers access it?



Developed in partnership with Road Sense Australia, the 3PM Playbook is a practical safety resource created to help drivers navigate the stress and risks of the afternoon rush. Drivers can access the playbook and the complete Project 3PM research findings on the Youi website.



What specific factors and behaviors contribute to 3pm being the most stressful time to drive?



The research found that 43% of drivers feel too fatigued to concentrate at 3pm, while 62% engage in risky behaviors like speeding or lane-weaving when running late. This pressure point is caused by the convergence of work, school pick-ups, and household responsibilities, leading to more incidents than any other hour.



What types of insurance do Youi offer to Australian motorists?



Youi provides a range of vehicle insurance products including car, motorcycle, caravan and trailer, watercraft, and CTP insurance. The company also offers a“One Event. One Excess” feature, allowing customers to pay a single excess if multiple Youi policies are affected by the same incident at the same time and address.



CONTACT INFORMATION



Company: Youi



Address: 2 Smart Drive, Sippy Downs, Queensland 4556



Phone: 13 96 84



Website:



MEDIA ENQUIRIES:



Micayla Pretorius



Account Director, Dentsu Creative PR



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Disclaimer



This data is sourced from a survey conducted by Ideally between 4 August 2026 and 5 August 2026, involving 2,334 drivers aged 18 and above from all states and territories within Australia. Some percentages have been rounded to the nearest whole number. Survey results have not been independently verified by Youi and may not be representative of the general population. Youi makes no representation or warranty of any kind of the accuracy, adequacy, reliability, or completeness of the data and accepts no liability for any loss or damage of any kind suffered as a result of the use of or reliance on the data. Individual experiences may vary.



Any information contained in this article is for general information only and is not comprehensive advice. Any recommendations should be considered against your personal circumstances.



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CONTACT: Youi 2 Smart Drive Sippy Downs Queensland 4556 Australia 13 96 84