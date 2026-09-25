Black Rock Coffee Bar Continues Expansion In California With New Montclair Location

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Location Marks 7th Store in California

Scottsdale, AZ, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, the Oregon-born boutique coffee chain celebrated for its specialty coffees, teas, smoothies, and signature Fuel® energy drinks, is growing its footprint in California with the opening of a new store in Montclair.

The store, located at 8970 Central Ave, will officially open its doors on Wednesday, September 30 th. This opening marks Black Rock's seventh California location and reinforces the brand's steady expansion across the state. Guests can enjoy the following specials during opening week:

Wednesday, 9/30: Free 16oz Drinks

Thursday, 10/1: Buy One, Get One Free Drinks

Friday, 10/2: 50% Off a Drink w/ Food Purchase

Saturday, 10/3: Signature Grand Opening Sticker with purchase while supplies last

Sunday, 10/4: Free T-Shirt with purchase while supplies last

Monday, 10/5: $2 Off Any Size Drink

“California has been an important part of Black Rock's growth, and we're excited to expand into Montclair,” said Mark Davis, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar.“We look forward to becoming part of the community and creating a welcoming place for guests to enjoy their favorite drinks and fuel their day!”

Guests can also take advantage of the Black Rock Rewards app, where every purchase-whether in-store, online, or through the app-earns“bolts” that can be redeemed for free beverages. Recent menu additions, like Black Rock's protein-packed Egg Bites, are also included in the program.

Black Rock Coffee Bar is beloved for its handcrafted beverages, including the Caramel Blondie, a sweet and creamy signature blend; the Mexican Mocha, a spicy twist with hints of vanilla, almond, and cinnamon; and the Jackhammer, a vanilla mocha with an extra double shot; as well as its in-house developed Fuel energy drink, customizable with over 20 fruit flavors. These can be enjoyed alongside sweet and savory food items, including the recently launched Grilled Cheese and Pumpkin Blondie Cake Pop. For an extra kick of protein, guests can add Black Rock's new Protein Cold Foam, Protein Boosted Milk or Protein Boost to their drinks.

In addition to Black Rock menu staples, guests can enjoy limited-time offerings like the Pumpkin Spiced Latte, Pumpkin Blondie, and Pumpkin Spice Cookie Latte with Cookie Butter Cold Foam. The brand's Fall Remix seasonal drinks are also now available, featuring the Caramel Apple Butter Shaken Espresso, Cinnamon Bun Latte, and Spellbound Berry Fuel, offering a mix of nostalgic and refreshing flavors.

For more information, visit and follow @blackrockcoffeebar on Facebook and Instagram, and @blackrockcoffeeofficial on TikTok for updates on new locations, promotions, and seasonal offerings.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to over 200 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G's of Black Rock - grit, growth, gratitude, and grace. For more information, visit .

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CONTACT: Audrey Arbogast Black Rock Coffee Bar...