Ferris Mowers' Z1-P Stand-On Mower Portfolio Built For Power, Productivity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 32” compact deck available now; larger decks available soon

Milwaukee, WI, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferris Mowers' new Z1-P 32-inch compact stand-on mower, available now at select Ferris dealers, is the first of three Z1-P stand-on models launching this year.

Redefining what a compact mower can do

Built for landscapers who need agility without sacrificing power, the Ferris Z1-P delivers commercial productivity in a compact footprint.

The new Z1-P gives landscapers the efficiency and benefits of a stand-on mower in a 32-inch deck size that can fit through gates and maneuver around restrictive landscaping. Despite its compact deck size, the operator platform is wider and more comfortable than comparable units.

WATCH: See the 32-inch Z1-P navigate standard gate openings in action.

For those landscapers looking for Ferris quality in a larger deck size, Ferris will be offering both 36” and 52” deck sizes in the Z1-P stand-on family later this year.

Comfort + Control = Productivity

Built from the ground up, the Z1-P is engineered for ease of operation, service and maintenance.

In keeping with Ferris' leadership in suspension on commercial mowers, the Ferris Z1-P features tunable rubber dampers on the platform for a smoother ride tailored to the operator. In addition, the 16-inch-wide operator platform provides stability and better control on slopes, while outboard cleated footrests offer added support when needed.

The Z1-P lineup also features a heavy-duty 7-gauge deck delivering premium cut quality. An ergonomic dash layout features a one-handed, 3-position speed selector, linear control layout, and a magnetic height-of-cut pin - adjustments are made quickly so you can stay focused on the turf.

New AeroMax blade and Oil Xtend technology help reduce fuel use and downtime

The Z1-P features a patent-pending high efficiency AeroMaxTM blade. The new blade is engineered to allow operators to mow nearly 20% more acres per gallon of gas without sacrificing the clean, consistent cut delivered by the unit's iCD+ precision cutting system.

For the first time in the stand-on segment, select units of this new Ferris Z1-P will feature the Briggs & Stratton® CXi 25hp engine with Oil XtendTM, a groundbreaking engine technology that delivers 250-hour oil maintenance intervals so landscapers can save money and reduce downtime.

And oil maintenance isn't the only time-saver built into the Ferris Z1-P. The new machine was built from the ground up with ease of maintenance in mind, knowing that shop time is time that landscape contractors aren't out on the job. Maintenance-free spindles, simplified touchpoints and easy-to-access transaxles all work to make maintenance and routine service quick and seamless.

The Z1-P features a 4-year or 750-hour limited warranty, whichever occurs first, with unlimited hours during the first 2 years of ownership.*

The 32” deck Z1-P is now available at select Ferris dealers.

*See operator's manual for full warranty details.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of turf care products, lithium-ion batteries, standby generators and energy storage systems through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat® and Branco® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. Learn more at BriggsandStratton.com.

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The All-New Ferris® Z1-P

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