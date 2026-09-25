7Th Avenue Opens Its First Arizona Showroom At Kierland Commons In Scottsdale









The Kierland Commons location is 7th Avenue 's first showroom in Arizona and its debut in the greater Phoenix metro market, bringing the brand's experiential model to one of the Southwest's most affluent corridors. Set near the corner of Scottsdale Road and Greenway Parkway, Kierland Commons draws shoppers from across the Valley, including North Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Phoenix, Cave Creek, Carefree, and Fountain Hills, among others.

“Arizona has been one of our strongest online markets for years, and the growth across Phoenix made it clear we needed a showroom here,” said Billy Shaw, Co-Founder and CEO of 7th Avenue.“The Valley added nearly 60,000 residents last year with Maricopa County leading the country in new housing for the second year in a row. Scottsdale kept asking us for a place where people could finally sit on the sofas in person, and Kierland Commons is the right home for it. It's North Scottsdale's premier open-air destination and our third showroom with Macerich, a partner that consistently puts us in the places our customers already love to shop.”

7th Avenue: Continuing Its Partnership with Macerich

The Kierland Commons opening marks 7th Avenue 's third showroom to debut in partnership with Macerich, one of the nation's leading owners and operators of premier shopping destinations, following the brand's recent openings at Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek and Tysons Corner Center in Northern Virginia.

7th Avenue: The Experiential Showroom Model

Unlike a traditional furniture store, every 7th Avenue showroom is built as an experiential space. Customers style their own modular layouts in real living-room vignettes, surrounded by the brand's signature European white oak flooring, custom travertine tables, aged-brass lighting, and its now-iconic“Come Spill On Me” neon sign. Each customer is paired with a dedicated sales and design consultant to walk through fabrics, configurations, and how a layout could work in their own home, whether that is a modern desert home in North Scottsdale or a resort-style residence in Paradise Valley.

“Life in Scottsdale moves between indoors and outside, often with kids and pets along for the ride, and our performance fabrics and machine-washable covers are built for exactly that,” said Josh Stinson, Co-Founder and COO of 7th Avenue.“What I love about bringing the modular sofa to this market is how many different homes it fits right now, from a compact condo near Kierland to a larger desert family home in North Scottsdale, each one finding the configuration that works for the space they have today.”

7th Avenue: Modular Sofa Features and Performance Fabric Technology

Every 7th Avenue sofa is engineered with proprietary performance materials designed for durability and everyday life:



Water-Repellent, Stain-Resistant Fabrics: PFAS-free coating technology withstands spills including water, wine, coffee, pet accidents, and ketchup

Removable, Machine-Washable Covers: All seat and side covers unzip and go directly into the washing machine

Endless Modularity: Each seat and side can be rearranged into any sofa configuration and size, from a 2-seat loveseat to a 10-seat pit sectional

Memory-Foam Blend Seats, Down-Alternative Backs: Memory-foam blend seat cushions and down-alternative back cushions with adjustable firmness

Hidden Optional Storage: Built-in storage compartments within modular sections

OEKO-TEX and GreenGuard Gold Certified: Non-toxic fabrics free of flame retardants and formaldehyde Limited Lifetime Warranty: Limited Lifetime Warranty covering frame and construction



7th Avenue: Continued National Showroom Expansion

The Kierland Commons opening brings 7th Avenue 's national showroom count to 26 locations across the United States, with additional openings planned throughout fall 2026. The Scottsdale debut extends the brand's presence into the Southwest and arrives close behind recent openings across California, Texas, New York, and Virginia.

7th Avenue showrooms can be found in major markets across the country, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, Las Vegas, Denver, Sacramento, Austin, Dallas, Nashville, Miami, Philadelphia, New York City, Boston, and Portland, among others. Customers can also shop the full collection online at 7thavenue.co.

About 7th Avenue

7th Avenue is a Los Angeles-based modern furniture brand that combines elevated, contemporary aesthetics with functional day-to-day features. Its flagship product,“The World's Greatest Modular Sofa,” features endless modularity, water-repellent and stain-resistant fabrics, removable and machine-washable covers, adjustable back cushion firmness, memory-foam blend seat cushions, down-alternative back cushions, soft-close hidden storage, and more. All products are sustainably built and free from harmful chemicals via OEKO-TEX and GreenGuard Gold certified fabrics, and carry a Limited Lifetime Warranty covering frame and construction. Learn more at 7thavenue.co.

FAQ About 7th Avenue

Q: Where is the new 7th Avenue showroom in Scottsdale?

A: The new 7th Avenue showroom is located at Kierland Commons, 7030 E Greenway Pkwy, Unit 170, Scottsdale, Arizona 85254. Kierland Commons is North Scottsdale's premier open-air shopping and dining destination, near the corner of Scottsdale Road and Greenway Parkway, serving the surrounding communities of North Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Phoenix, Cave Creek, Carefree, and Fountain Hills.

Q: What makes 7th Avenue sofas different from other modular furniture brands?

A: 7th Avenue sofas feature proprietary water-repellent, stain-resistant fabric that is PFAS-free, along with fully removable and machine-washable covers. Every sofa offers endless modularity, allowing customers to rearrange seats and sides into any configuration, plus memory-foam blend seat cushions, down-alternative back cushions, hidden storage, and OEKO-TEX and GreenGuard Gold certified non-toxic materials. All frames carry a Limited Lifetime Warranty covering construction.

Q: Can I visit the 7th Avenue Scottsdale showroom without an appointment?

A: Yes, the 7th Avenue showroom at Kierland Commons is appointment-first, and walk-in visitors are also welcome. Customers can browse the full sofa collection, test the performance fabrics, and configure modular layouts with the help of in-store team members. To schedule a personalized appointment, visit 7thavenue.co/pages/find-a-showroom.

Q: Does 7th Avenue offer delivery to Scottsdale and the Phoenix metro area?

A: Yes, 7th Avenue offers direct-to-consumer delivery across the greater Phoenix metro, including Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Phoenix, and surrounding communities. Customers can order in-store or online at 7thavenue.co.

Q: How many 7th Avenue showroom locations are there?

A: 7th Avenue operates 26 experiential showrooms across the United States, with locations in major markets including Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, Las Vegas, Denver, Sacramento, Austin, Dallas, Nashville, Miami, Philadelphia, New York City, Boston, and Portland. Visit 7thavenue.co/pages/find-a-showroom for a complete list of showroom locations and hours.

Q: Can you bring dogs into the showroom?

A: Yes. 7th Avenue was made with families and furbabies in mind. Your four-legged friends are welcome to stop by, test out the sofa, and give it their official paw of approval.

Media Contact:

Sarah Karger

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Photos accompanying this announcement are available at













