Associa Carolinas Strengthens Regional Leadership Team Amid Growth Across The Carolinas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rachel Wilson and Justine Bongiovanni promoted to directors of community management

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry's largest community management company, has promoted Rachel Wilson and Justine Bongiovanni to directors of community management for Associa Carolinas' Charlotte and Charleston offices, respectively. The newly created leadership roles support Associa Carolinas' continued growth across North and South Carolina.

The promotions reflect Associa Carolinas' ongoing investment in experienced leaders who understand the needs of local communities, support team development and help deliver consistent, high-quality service to clients. Wilson and Bongiovanni have played key roles in the branch's growth, client retention efforts and employee training initiatives, serving as trusted resources for both clients and team members.

In their new roles, Wilson and Bongiovanni will provide increased oversight and supervision of community management teams, support client retention initiatives and help guide key operational priorities, including budgets, annual meetings, insurance renewals and other compliance-related responsibilities.

“Rachel and Justine have consistently demonstrated the leadership, professionalism and commitment to service that define Associa Carolinas,” said Edward Corless, president of Associa Carolinas.“Their experience and steady guidance have helped strengthen our teams, support our clients and position the branch for continued success. As our presence grows throughout the Carolinas, their leadership will be essential to maintaining the level of service and operational excellence our communities expect.”

Wilson has been a valued member of the Charlotte office for several years, serving as a trusted resource for clients and colleagues. Her experience in community management, employee mentorship and client relations has helped strengthen the branch's service delivery and operational consistency.

Bongiovanni has also been with the branch for several years and has made significant contributions to the Charleston office through her leadership, client support and commitment to team development. Her guidance has helped support employee success and long-term client relationships.

Through these promotions, Associa Carolinas continues to strengthen its regional leadership team and invest in professionals who are dedicated to delivering meaningful value to the communities it serves.

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About Associa

With more than 340 branch offices across five countries, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 23,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit .

Media Contact:

Elvia Espino, ... | 214.569.9939

CONTACT: Elvia Espino Associa Carolinas 214.569.9939...