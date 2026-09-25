Nutriband Appoints Decorated Navy SEAL And Veterans Health Advocate Robert J. O'neill To Advisory Board

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) (NASDAQ:NTRBW) today announced the appointment of Robert J. O'Neill to its Advisory Board. O'Neill is a highly decorated former U.S. Navy SEAL, New York Times best-selling author, and nationally recognized speaker on leadership and resilience.

O'Neill served 16 years in the U.S. Navy, including eight years with the Naval Special Warfare Development Group (SEAL Team Six), and took part in more than 400 combat missions across four theaters of war. He is widely known for his role in Operation Neptune's Spear, the 2011 mission that resulted in the death of Osama bin Laden. Over his career he was decorated more than 50 times, including two Silver Stars and four Bronze Stars with Valor. He is the author of the New York Times best-selling memoir The Operator: Firing the Shots That Killed Osama bin Laden and My Years as a SEAL Team Warrior, and is a regular contributor to national media on leadership, decision-making under pressure, and national security.

O'Neill remains closely connected to the military and veteran community, and has been a visible advocate for expanding access to emerging health treatments, including appearing alongside fellow veterans at this year's White House executive order signing aimed at accelerating research and access to psychedelic-assisted therapies through the VA. His continued engagement with veteran service organizations and the broader military community reflects a career-long commitment to those he served alongside. His experience in fighting for adequate care pairs perfectly with Nutriband's advancement of AVERSA as the company continues towards approval and commercialization of AVERSA Fentanyl which would be the worlds first and only abuse deterrent fentanyl patch if approved.

“Rob has spent his career operating at the highest levels of pressure, precision, and decision-making, and he's continued that same commitment through his advocacy for adequate care and the military community he comes from,” said Gareth Sheridan, CEO of Nutriband Inc.“Those are exactly the qualities we look for as we scale Nutriband and AVERSATM into new markets, and his perspective will be a real asset to our team as we continue to grow.”

Nutriband's Advisory Board supports the Company's executive team on strategy, growth, and execution as it advances its pipeline of abuse-deterrent transdermal products, including AVERSATM Fentanyl.

About Nutriband Inc.

We are primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Our lead product under development is an abuse deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating our AVERSATM abuse deterrence technology. AVERSATM technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential.

The Company's website is Any material contained in or derived from the Company's websites or any other website is not part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements containing the words“believes,”“anticipates,”“expects” and words of similar import, constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in its forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those including the Company's ability to develop its proposed abuse-deterrent fentanyl transdermal system and other proposed products, its ability to obtain patent protection for its abuse technology, its ability to obtain the necessary financing to develop products and conduct the necessary clinical testing, its ability to obtain Federal Food and Drug Administration approval to market any product it may develop in the United States and to obtain any other regulatory approval necessary to market any product in other countries, including countries in Europe, its ability to market any product it may develop, its ability to create, sustain, manage or forecast its growth; its ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in the Company's business strategy or development plans; competition; business disruptions; adverse publicity and international, national and local general economic and market conditions and risks generally associated with an undercapitalized developing company, as well as the risks contained under“Risk Factors” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company's periodic and current reports on Form 10-K, Forms 10-Q and 8-K and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date hereof.

Contact Information:

Nutriband Inc.

Phone: 407-377-6695

Email:...