Adyton Connects The Tactical Edge To Army Enterprise Systems

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) After successful participation in Operation Jailbreak Falcon Fury, Atlas entities and events, including units, personnel, equipment, positions, tracks, and reports, are now on the Army's API Marketplace

DALLAS, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adyton, a defense technology company, today announced Atlas entities and events are available on the U.S. Army's API Marketplace. Any Army organization or industry partner can now consume the structured, real-time operational data that warfighters generate in Atlas, including units, personnel, equipment, positions, tracks, and reports using an API credential.

The inclusion in the Army's API Marketplace follows successful participation in Operation Jailbreak Falcon Fury, demonstrating AOK: Atlas's ability to send mission-critical information to the Army's IBCS-M command-and-control environment. Adyton also proved the ability to receive tasks back from Anduril's Lattice system.

Atlas is two things working together.

The Atlas Network is the underlying technology that connects people, devices, and systems directly to each other in degraded, disconnected, intermittent, and limited connectivity environments, commonly referred to as DDIL. It does not require a cell tower, internet connection, or central server. AOK: Atlas is the operator-facing app built on that network, giving teams a shared live map, secure chat, dashboard views, and standardized reporting.

Atlas is decentralized by design, eliminating reliance on central systems, and works on any endpoint, including government-furnished or personal devices, enabling seamless integration across diverse, multi-vendor platforms in alignment with MOSA principles.

“We saw a critical gap between enterprise command and control and tactical execution, and we built AOK: Atlas to solve it by consistently connecting tactical teams to each other and to the forward command team, even when connectivity is degraded or absent. Enterprise battle-management systems are decisive at the operational level, but they stop short of the tactical edge where the fight happens. Atlas doesn't,” said James Boyd, CEO and co-founder of Adyton.

“Data generated by operators should become usable ground truth for commanders and enterprise systems without requiring staff members to rebuild it from chat messages, calls, and spreadsheets. Today represents a realistic step forward for the Army to achieve that reality.”

Atlas gives Command access to ground truth data from the humans closest to the fight, even when connectivity is degraded or unavailable, even when sensors are not present. And because Atlas gives each person and device a unique mathematical identity that moves with the person across devices and systems, Atlas ensures information from the edge is validated and trustworthy.

Atlas's API integration with Lattice would enable the Army to leverage data from the tactical edge in DDIL in its enterprise systems. With entities and events now accessible through the API Marketplace, Adyton is engaging Army organizations on bidirectional sync so taskings and alerts can flow back to warfighters at the edge.

About Adyton

Adyton is a public benefit corporation, founded by former U.S. Special Forces non-commissioned officers in 2019.

Adyton's platform delivers validated, structured information from the edge - from the garrison to the tactical environment - to decision-makers and enterprise AI systems. The Adyton Operations Kit digitizes communications, personnel, and materiel management, while AOK: Atlas extends the same platform into contested environments where connectivity is degraded or denied. The software runs on any endpoint, government-furnished or personal.

Adyton is backed by leading investors at Venrock, Khosla Ventures, Liquid 2 Ventures, Initialized Capital, Kindred Ventures, Alumni Ventures, and Leblon Capital.

About Operation Jailbreak Falcon Fury

Operation Jailbreak Falcon Fury was an Army integration sprint led by ASA(ALT) and the Army CTO, in conjunction with JIATF-401 and in support of U.S. Central Command.. Its goal was to enable integrations for Joint and Coalition systems, integrate those systems for distributed fire control, and change how the Army connects coalition systems together.

Media contact

Ian Martorana

...