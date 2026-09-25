STS Digital Named Digital Asset Provider Of The Year By FOW

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition marks the fourth industry award for STS Digital in less than one year

Hamilton, Bermuda, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STS Digital, the Bermuda Monetary Authority-regulated principal trading firm specialising in institutional digital asset derivatives, spot trading and structured products, has been named Digital Asset Provider of the Year by FOW, marking the company's fourth industry award in less than a year.

The recognition comes during a period of significant growth and product expansion for STS Digital, as the firm continues to build institutional market infrastructure across digital asset derivatives, structured products, liquidity and risk management.

Over recent months, STS Digital has announced a number of significant developments, including its strategic partnership with Clear Street, the launch of cross-asset portfolio margining across eligible spot, options and structured product positions, and the launch of its Quantitative Investment Strategies (QIS) platform, including its inaugural strategy, Smart Bitcoin.

Together, these developments reflect STS Digital's focus on providing institutional clients with increasingly sophisticated tools for accessing, managing and structuring exposure to digital assets.

“We are extremely proud to be recognised by FOW as Digital Asset Provider of the Year,” said Maxime Seiler, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of STS Digital.“To receive this recognition alongside three other industry awards in less than a year is a meaningful milestone for the entire STS Digital team. We have been focused on building a business that solves real problems for institutional clients from liquidity and execution to derivatives, structured products and risk management. This recognition reinforces the importance of that work.”

"At a time of significant change and innovation in the industry, the strides STS Digital has made developing institutional grade liquidity at scale puts it at the heart of the transformation taking place across both traditional and decentralised markets," says Radi Khasawneh, Director at FOW. Coverage in the crucial and growing options market, and now with a QIS offering mean that the firm is well placed to harness growth trends. FOW congratulates the team on a deserved win during an impressive year."

Building Institutional Digital Asset Markets

STS Digital provides institutional and professional clients with access to more than 400 digital assets across spot, vanilla and exotic options and structured products, delivered through a unified platform spanning UI, API and voice.

The firm acts as principal counterparty, providing institutional clients with a single credit relationship and access to liquidity across its product suite.

In August, STS Digital launched a cross-asset portfolio margin for eligible institutional clients following completion of the Bermuda Monetary Authority's material-change process. The framework allows eligible positions and collateral across spot, options and structured products to be assessed within a single risk framework, designed to improve capital efficiency while maintaining rigorous risk controls.

STS Digital has also expanded its institutional market infrastructure through partnerships including Clear Street and BitGo, strengthening connectivity across trading, liquidity, custody and settlement.

The firm's recently launched Quantitative Investment Strategies offering provides professional and institutional clients with access to rules-based strategies across digital assets and derivatives. Its inaugural strategy, Smart Bitcoin, is designed to provide systematically managed bitcoin exposure through a defined volatility framework.

“The institutional digital asset market is becoming more sophisticated,” said Gideon Hyams, Co-Founder and Chairman of STS Digital.“Clients increasingly need more than access to spot markets. They need sophisticated options, structured exposure, efficient collateral and robust risk management. STS Digital is building across that entire ecosystem.”

Four Awards in Less Than One Year

The FOW recognition follows three previous industry awards for STS Digital over the past year, reflecting growing recognition across the institutional digital asset and financial markets communities.

The company was also recently recognised at the inaugural WealthBriefing Innovation in Marketing Awards, receiving the Marketing Innovation (Asia) award.

For STS Digital, the recognition reflects a broader strategy of combining institutional-grade trading infrastructure with innovative products and a differentiated approach to serving professional market participants.

“Awards are not the objective,” added Seiler.“Building a business that institutions trust, use and grow with is the objective. Recognition from respected financial markets organisations is a welcome validation of the team's progress - and motivation to keep building.”

About STS Digital

STS Digital Ltd. is a regulated principal trading firm specialised in digital asset derivatives and structured products, providing institutional-grade market access to professional clients and financial institutions. Clients can trade more than 400 tokens across vanilla and exotic options, spot, and structured products through a unified platform spanning UI API, and voice channels. Founded by derivatives veterans, STS Digital delivers deep liquidity, competitive pricing, and rigorous risk management to ensure a seamless trading experience.

STS Digital Ltd. is licensed under the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA), holding a DABA F Licence. The BMA is a tier-one financial regulator with active membership in the IAIS, FSB, and OECD.

STS Digital is backed by leading industry investors including CMT Digital, Kraken's parent Payward, Arrington Capital, Strobe Ventures, F-Prime, and BitRock Capital.

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Disclaimer

The content provided is for general informational purposes only and shall not be construed as financial, investment, legal, tax, or any other professional advice. No representations or warranties are made, and nothing herein creates any contractual obligations, advisory relationship, or liability. STS Digital Ltd is regulated and supervised by the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA). Client acceptance is limited to professional and institutional clients and subject to prior onboarding and satisfactory KYC verification.

CONTACT: karen(at)stsdigital.io