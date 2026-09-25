Michaela Bileau, Influential Women, Connects Mental Health, Wellness, And Community Through Her Purpose-Driven Career

MA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With More Than 20 Years of Experience Across Counseling, Education, Coaching, and Holistic Wellness, Michaela Bileau Creates Opportunities for Healing, Growth, and Meaningful ConnectionBridgewater, Massachusetts – Michaela Kate Bileau, LMHC, has built a career around a simple but meaningful belief: people have the capacity to grow, heal, adapt, and create positive change, especially when they have the right support, resources, and opportunities. As a licensed mental health counselor, educator, life coach, and holistic and spiritual wellness practitioner, she brings together clinical knowledge, academic training, and community engagement to help individuals navigate periods of challenge, transition, and transformation.Through her work as founder of The Shift Coach LLC, Michaela Kate provides education, coaching, and integrative wellness services using strength-based, trauma-informed approaches integrating multiple perspectives. She recognizes the importance of the mind-body-spirit connection and self-awareness as foundational elements for healing, change, and access to our innate inner guidance. Recognizing the rapid changes unfolding in our lives and communities, her intention is to provide a supportive container for others to awaken, shift, and evolve.Her path into this work took root early. Growing up, she was introduced to the importance of education, service, and community through the Rhode Island Children's Crusade (now Onward We Learn), a nonprofit supporting low-income urban youth. Those early experiences helped Michaela develop resilience while reinforcing the value of supportive communities. Volunteer work, extracurricular activities, mentorship, and a high school workshop based on 7 Habits of Highly Effective Teens showed her how access to resources, practical tools, and positive relationships can shape development. Michaela also credits the influence of her twin sister, a significant presence throughout her life.Her academic path has been broad. At Rhode Island College, Michaela held elected leadership positions in RIC's Psychological Society and the local chapter of Psi Chi, the National Honor Society in Psychology, leading several community service projects across Rhode Island. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Dependency and Addiction Studies, engaging in volunteer, internship, and research opportunities.Her academic work earned her the 28th Annual Victoria Lederberg Psychology Department Award (2008), a place in Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges, and Rhode Island College's Award for Outstanding Achievement, given to two women in her graduating class for leadership and academic excellence. A member of the RIC Women's Soccer Team, she also received the Legislative-Scholar Athlete Award from Rhode Island Speaker of the House Michael J. Murphy and was featured in the college's newspaper, The Anchor. During this time, she worked as a Youth Mentor for Northern Rhode Island Mental Health Services and as a Lead Intensive Behavior Therapist at Bradley Hospital, working with children on the autism spectrum.In 2008, Michaela entered the Clinical Psychology graduate program at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, where she held graduate assistant positions supporting students with disabilities and working with the department of student conduct and dispute resolution. She volunteered with the campus Wellness Center and the University's Drug and Alcohol Committee. Her clinical practicum and internship were completed at NRI Community Services (now Community Care Alliance) in her hometown, serving underserved and at-risk populations.In 2010, she was featured in an Alumni Spotlight by The College Crusade of Rhode Island. She was later named a UMass Dartmouth graduate spotlight and delivered the graduate student commencement speech at her 2011 ceremony.From 2011 to 2014, Michaela worked in inner-city clinics and volunteered with victims of abuse, including advocacy work with the Department of Human Services on neighborhood safety for elderly residents. In 2013, a major concussion sustained while playing competitive soccer led her toward alternative healing methods and, ultimately, a renewed sense of purpose in holistic mental health. This became a catalyzing point along her journey of awakening, healing, and self-discovery. In 2014, she opened a private practice offering holistic counseling, energy healing as a Reiki Master Teacher, and nutritional coaching. In 2015, she and her twin sister joined a team of wellness practitioners in Middleboro, MA, and were featured in the Middleboro Gazette (SouthCoast Today).In 2017, she began offering workshops, training, and opportunities for her community to connect with local holistic practitioners, and she and her sister were featured in Boston Voyager magazine that December. Her own personal journey, including periods of abrupt change and awakening, continued to shape her professional path, informing both her education and her offerings. Michaela built on this foundation with specialized training in Integrative Mental Health, Trauma and Crisis Intervention, and as a Flower Essences Practitioner.Beyond individual client work, Michaela teaches graduate-level courses as an adjunct professor. In 2020, she contributed to curriculum development in trauma and crisis intervention designed for future counselors and community professionals seeking graduate-level certification in trauma-informed care. In 2025, another abrupt shift in her own life became another catalyzing point, and Michaela extended her training in grief, becoming a Certified Advanced Grief Counseling Specialist in early 2026.One principle has stayed with her since her clinical internship, when a supervisor introduced her to a quote by Wayne Dyer:“When you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change.” For Michaela, the message became a lasting reminder of the importance of perspective. Rather than viewing challenges only as obstacles, she encourages people to consider what opportunities may exist within difficult circumstances. A challenge can also be an opportunity to awaken, shift, and evolve.That perspective feels especially relevant now, as individuals and communities navigate uncertainty, stress, and loss alongside a growing demand for mental health support. Despite the challenges and changes facing our world, she sees opportunities for innovation and collaboration. Her current work focuses on building connections, education, and community engagement, including an educational series that draws on psychology, resilience, and mind-body approaches to make those resources more accessible and empower others with the understanding that together we can turn challenges into opportunities to create.For Michaela, education and perspective are forms of empowerment. When people become more engaged in their own healing and cultivate greater awareness and coherence within themselves, that shift can ripple outward, influencing their relationships, communities, and the world around them. When multiple people hold this intention, individual shifts become collective shifts-and together, we create the change we wish to see in the world.Michaela encourages individuals and communities to remain open to different perspectives, particularly during challenging moments. She believes that acknowledging difficulty and holding space for possibility can coexist-that two things can be true at once. She places particular importance on integrity and intentionality. She believes that people in positions of leadership, influence, or service have a responsibility to embody the values they hope to see reflected in their communities. In her words,“Leadership is not simply about having influence; it is about creating supportive environments that encourage growth and opportunity.” That philosophy shapes how she shows up with clients, students, colleagues, and community members alike.At the center of Michaela's approach is an enduring commitment to helping people recognize their capacity for change and transformation. Whether through education, counseling, coaching, opportunities for healing and spiritual growth, or community initiatives, she remains focused on creating spaces where individuals can explore new perspectives, develop resilience, connect with resources, and move forward with greater awareness.As major shifts take place in our communities, we are being invited to move beyond generations of separation and toward a new era of cooperation, connection, and creation. While the path forward may not always be clear, Michaela believes that together, we have the capacity to awaken to new possibilities and create a future rooted in connection, greater awareness, and collective growth.Instagram:Facebook:YouTube: @TheShiftCoachOfficialLinkedIn:Learn More about Michaela Bileau:Through her Influential Women profile, or through her website,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Michaela Bileau, Influential Women, Connects Mental Health, Wellness, and Community Through Her Purpose-Driven Career News Provided By Influential Women September 25, 2026, 11:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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