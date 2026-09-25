Hidden Fall Risks: Occupational Therapist Warns Against Standard Rolling Chairs

The VELA Independence Chair features a hand-operated brake that securely locks the wheels, providing a completely stable base when sitting down or standing up.

Highly recommended by occupational therapists, the VELA Chair provides essential seated mobility without the hidden fall risks of a standard, un-lockable rolling chair.

With the wheels firmly locked in place, users can safely reach for items in the kitchen or work at their desk without the constant fear of the chair slipping away.

Smooth-rolling wheels allow users with reduced strength to safely navigate their homes while seated, protecting their balance and maintaining their independence.

Upgrading to a mobility chair with reliable locking wheels is a simple, life-changing step that empowers older adults to age safely in their own homes.

VELA Chairs provide essential home safety with secure, locking wheels, eliminating the dangerous fall risks associated with standard rolling office chairs.

- Julee Lockard, MS, OTR/L, CAPSTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For many older Americans, one of the most dangerous items in the home is something they rarely think twice about: the standard rolling office chair. While they may seem harmless, standard desk chairs are not designed to function as mobility aids and pose a severe, hidden fall risk. They can unexpectedly roll away just as a person is sitting down or standing up, often resulting in devastating injuries. To combat this safety hazard, VELA Chairs today highlighted how secure locking wheels can prevent accidents and support safe aging in place.A Fall Risk Hiding in Plain SightMany individuals with reduced strength and balance use standard rolling chairs because being able to move around the home while seated is a crucial part of maintaining independence. The critical problem arises when simply sitting down or standing up. Because standard rolling chairs lack a reliable braking system, the chair can easily slip away from the user.Julee Lockard, MS, OTR/L, CAPS, an occupational therapist and founder of Just Right at Home, explains the severity of this issue:"Over my 30+ years as an occupational therapist, I have seen the consequences of seemingly minor home safety risks, including falls associated with rolling desk and kitchen chairs," says Lockard."I have encountered clients who have sustained significant injuries, including fractures and brain injuries, after a chair moved unexpectedly while they were sitting down or standing up. These are exactly the types of risks that can be difficult for someone to recognize because the chair may have worked perfectly well for years."Safe Mobility with Locking WheelsWhen evaluating home safety, the question is not simply whether a chair has wheels, but whether movement can be controlled and the chair securely stabilized when needed. The VELA Independence Chair is designed specifically for seated mobility and features a hand-operated locking system that completely stabilizes the chair before sitting down, standing up, reaching, or transferring.Lockard frequently recommends this specific chair to her clients, as it seamlessly combines daily functionality with uncompromising safety."That is why I have recommended the VELA Independence Chair to several clients," notes Lockard."The VELA Independence Chair addresses many of the concerns I look for when evaluating seating and transfers, while still allowing the person to have the mobility they want at their desk. I particularly appreciate that it provides a more controlled option for people who need mobility around their home but also requires greater stability when sitting and standing. What I like about the Independence Chair is that it addresses a safety concern I see repeatedly in homes without taking away the function of having a chair that can move when needed."Small Changes, Life-Changing OutcomesSometimes, preventing a life-altering fall is as simple as replacing a chair. To learn more about identifying hidden hazards and to explore effective strategies, visit the official VELA Chairs page on fall prevention for seniors.About VELA ChairsVELA Chairs-operating in the U.S. as Enable Me, a VELA company-is a Danish company specializing in indoor mobility solutions that help people with reduced mobility remain independent in their own homes. Designed for seniors and adults with functional limitations, VELA chairs combine stability, safety, and freedom of movement, enabling users to perform everyday activities like cooking, dressing, and personal care while seated.With more than 500,000 users worldwide and a presence in the U.S. since 2012, VELA Chairs is dedicated to improving quality of life through ergonomic innovation. All chairs are designed and manufactured in Denmark and distributed globally.

Anne Kathrine Hamborg

VELA Chairs

+1 863-900-9185

email us here

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Hidden Fall Risks: Occupational Therapist Warns Against Standard Rolling Chairs News Provided By VELA Chairs September 25, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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