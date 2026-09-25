Milestone's Oct. 17 Antique & Vintage Toy Auction Offers Rarities That Seldom, If Ever, Appear In The Marketplace

Peerless example of 15in-tall Machine Man, the rarest and most sought-after of Masudaya's legendary battery-operated Gang of Five robots. Made in 1960. All original and complete. Estimate: $60,000-$80,000

TN Nomura battery-operated Gigantor #5 Tetsujin 28, 10in tall, with original box. All original and complete. Estimate: $40,000-$60,000

Chein Felix Frolic tin windup platform toy, circa 1926, one of only four known to exist. Length: 13in. Estimate: $20,000-$30,000

Sensational oversize sample of Marklin working steam plant, possibly created for display at a showroom or trade show. One of only two known. Height: 47in. Estimate: $40,000-$60,000

14in Hoge windup Popeye Speedboat in superb original condition, factory-applied number '400' on the bow. One of the rarest Popeye toys ever made. Estimate: $15,000-$20,000

Featured: Machine Man Robot, Gigantor Tetsujin #28, 1926 Felix Frolic, working sample of Marklin's largest steam plant, rare Popeye Speedboat, prototype rocket

- Miles King - Co-Owner, Milestone AuctionsWILLOUGHBY, OH, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As their auction catalog testifies on page after page, Milestone's toy team reached for the top shelf in selecting the lineup of superstars for their October 17 Premier Antique & Vintage Toy Auction. Milestone's co-owner Miles King traveled from coast to coast several times this year, visiting quietly-held private collections that he described as“very low profile, but very high quality.” He returned with some of the finest consignments his Ohio-based company has handled since they first opened for business 12 years ago.“I think collectors are going to be thrilled when they see what's in this sale,” King said.“There are prototypes, toys never before seen at auction, and some toys so rare that only one or two others are known to exist. The Marklin sample steam plant, which is massive in size and actually works, is one of only two known. It's an engineering masterpiece, even by today's standards.”Mid-century Japanese robots lead the parade of heavy hitters, starting with a fresh-to-market 1960 Machine Man. What can be said about the legendary leader of Masudaya's“Gang of Five” that hasn't been said before? Every collector wants one, but few will ever own one. They're exquisitely rare, and the small number known to exist in collections today probably arose from hibernation long ago. With that in mind, robot collectors with high hopes are already making room on their shelves just in case they land the bright, glossy, super-clean 15-inch stunner entered in Milestone's sale. All original and complete, with a clean battery compartment, the boxy tin giant with eyes and ears that illuminate as he walks, worked perfectly when tested. Truly the best of the best, this show-stopper will cross the auction block with a $60,000-$80,000 estimate.Not far behind Machine Man in the rarity stakes, there's a terrific TN Nomura battery-operated Gigantor #5 Tetsujin 28 with its original pictorial box. All original with the correct plastic remote control battery box, this head-turning 10-inch toy looks as though it has never been played with. Over the decades since its manufacture in the anime-crazed 1960s, it has retained its bright colors from head to toe, and when tested, it worked well. Unquestionably, Gigantor #5 is one of the rarest of all Japanese Tetsujin toys, and no better example is known to exist than the very one to be sold on October 17. The last example of its type to reach the auction marketplace commanded more than $60,000. Graded in excellent condition, Milestone's Machine Man is expected to land in the same price range. It carries a $40,000-$60,000 estimate.Righty-o! When it comes to Felix toys, or any early character toys, few are as elusive as Chein's 1926 Felix Frolic tin windup platform toy. Only four Felix Frolics are known to exist. It is unquestionably one of the rarest and most sought-after of all early comic character toys. Aside from its delightful cat and mouse figures, what makes this toy so special within the pantheon of cartoon-based toys is its size. It measures 13 inches long by 4 inches wide. The main Felix figure stands 9 inches tall, while the other Felix figures are 5 inches in height. The two red mice are proportionately smaller, each measuring 4 inches tall. The toy worked perfectly when tested, with the large Felix moving back and forth to simulate a walking motion. It is in excellent condition with only a few spots of factory touchup, minor scattered wear, and some restoration to the right side of one mouse. Estimate: $20,000-$30,000Everyone's favorite cartoon sailor will cruise into the auction room at the helm of a Hoge 14-inch windup Popeye Speedboat. In superb original condition with very little wear, the attractive green and cream craft offered by Milestone is unusual in that it left the factory with the number“400” stenciled on its bow as opposed to the Popeye label seen in the normal production run that followed. It is one of the rarest Popeye toys of all, and the only exceptions to condition are minor oxidation to the rudder and propeller. A $15,000-$20,000 estimate applies to this crisp and well-preserved toy.Designed and created by Marklin, a sensational oversize sample of a working steam plant, possibly made for showroom or trade show display, is a testament to world-class German engineering. By far the largest and most elaborate steam plant ever built by the premier Continental toymaker, it is one of only two known and the only one believed to reside in North America. It measures 47 inches by 341⁄2 inches by 341⁄2 inches. One of its sections houses a horizontal steam boiler, pressure gauges and a vertical stack, while the other section accommodates a flywheel, pulleys and accessories, including an oilcan and small brass cup. Both platforms show some possible paint touchup, either from the factory or of the period. Intricately detailed throughout, this extraordinary museum-quality antique is cataloged with a pre-sale estimate of $40,000-$60,000.While on the subject of the esteemed German toy manufacturer Marklin, an excellent example of their pre-1906 First Series Nicholas II Battleship-named for the last emperor of Russia-is 21 inches long with original hull and deck intact. The superstructure, masts and lifeboats have some paint restoration, which is typical of early Marklin craft. The cannons are original and stamped“CM” (Cannon Model). The windup mechanism is in fine working order. Estimate: $15,000-$25,000An outstanding 12-inch prototype of Marx's 1939 New York World's Fair Rocket Ship is based on the manufacturer's standard Buck Rogers Rocket Ship but has an added front cockpit and wonderful painted details. Images of passengers are visible in the windows and New York World's Fair 1939 is painted on the tail. The phrase ERIE 12-7-38 1769 is hand-painted on the bottom. Any space toy or World's Fair memorabilia collector seeking something truly rare and exotic should not overlook this unique piece. Miles King remarked,“It is possibly the finest Marx prototype we have ever had the pleasure of offering for sale.” Its pre-sale estimate is $10,000-$15,000.Another top prize that's waiting in the wings is a 28-inch-long Turner pressed-steel Lincoln Yellow Cab, one of only two known and the first of its kind ever to be offered at auction anywhere. It presents in all-original condition with very nice orange and black paint, exactly like the motif seen on actual Yellow Cabs of the 1920s or '30s. It has black paint accents and strong“Yellow Cab” stenciling on both of its sides. Monumental and museum-worthy in every respect, this hefty highlight of the pressed steel section is estimated at $10,000-$20,000.Every toy motorcycle collector is on the lookout for pre-WWII productions, especially the rare ones in supreme condition with precisely-detailed lithography. A standout amongst the 150 European, American and Japanese motorcycles to be auctioned on October 17 fits that description perfectly. A pre-war Japanese rarity, the 101⁄2-inch“Gun-Yo” tin windup military trike motorcycle was artfully lithographed with extreme attention paid to even the smallest details. The driver, a helmeted Japanese soldier, has crimson armbands on his orange uniform jacket, wears side-laced boots and star-embossed gloves, and is“equipped” with a gun and dagger at his waist. Rivets, pinstriping and faux tire treads and wheel bolts add to its visual appeal. With a working windup mechanism, this colorful, highly desirable motorcycle in excellent condition is estimated at $10,000-$15,000.Other highlights from the sale's 745 lots include: a boxed Masudaya Gang of Five Radicon Robot, Atom Jet racer, large IY Japan tin friction Harley-Davidson Motorcycle with very rare pictorial-label box, Toonerville Trolley's Aunt Eppie Hogg tin windup, bizarre tin Batmobile with splashy Japanese writing, boxed 1880s Vielmetter Clown Artist, boxed battery-op Yeti, pressed-steel trucks, boxed battery-operated Superman Tank, racers, boxed Spic and Span, Distler Banana Man and other rare character toys; American horse-drawn cast-iron toys and early German cars and motorcycles. A very rare 1920s Gendron Marmon pedal car, all original and well accessorized, is offered with an $8,000-$12,000 estimate.Milestone's October 17, 2026 Premier Antique & Vintage Toy Auction will be held at their spacious metro-Cleveland gallery located at 38198 Willoughby Pkwy., Willoughby, OH 44094. Start time: 10am ET. Ample free parking. In addition to live bidding at the gallery, Milestone welcomes all other forms of remote bidding: absentee, phone or live online through Milestone Live, LiveAuctioneers, or Invaluable. Worldwide shipping available. For additional information about any toy in the auction, to reserve a phone line for bidding, or to confidentially discuss consigning to a future Milestone auction, call Miles King at 440-527-8060 or email.... To view the full auction catalog, visit Milestone online:

Miles King

Milestone Auctions

+1 440-527-8060

...

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Milestone's Oct. 17 Antique & Vintage Toy Auction Offers Rarities that Seldom, if Ever, Appear in the Marketplace News Provided By British-American Media September 25, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry



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