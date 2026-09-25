Game Store Day Returns November 7 To Celebrate Friendly Local Game Stores

The local game store is the heart of the tabletop community. You can celebrate and support yours during Game Store Day on November 7, 2026.

One Day. Hundreds of Stores. One Incredible Community.

- Melinda Prickett, Interim Executive Director and COO, GAMACOLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Local game stores are the heart of tabletop gaming, and on November 7, the entire industry will celebrate them.GAMA: The Tabletop Game Association announced the return of Game Store Day, its annual campaign recognizing Friendly Local Game Stores (FLGS) across the United States and Canada.Held each year on the first Saturday in November, Game Store Day shines a spotlight on the independent retailers that introduce new people to tabletop gaming, build vibrant local communities, and create welcoming spaces where people gather to play.The event was inspired by the success of Record Store Day and Independent Bookstore Day.A Win for Local Game StoresGAMA's Game Store Day helps strengthen local businesses and serves as a cornerstone of the holiday shopping season.In 2025, 269 stores participated, and more than half reported increased sales and/or foot traffic during the event.“After seeing the incredible enthusiasm and success of Game Store Day last year, we're excited to carry that momentum forward,” said Melinda Prickett, Interim Executive Director and COO, GAMA.“At GAMA, we believe in a game on every table, a table for everyone. Game Store Day celebrates the local game stores that foster community and keep our hobby growing.”How Stores Can Participate in Game Store DayGame Store Day is a free, GAMA member-only initiative open to participating retailers across the United States and Canada.Retailers can register to participate at . During registration, stores can also reserve one or two Game Store Day Boxes for $179 each.Packed with products from participating game publishers, Game Store Day Boxes are designed to help retailers create memorable in-store experiences, engage customers, and celebrate Game Store Day in their communities.Participating Game Store Day retailers also will receive a promotional kit from GAMA. GAMA will ship boxes beginning in October, giving participating stores plenty of time to prepare for Game Store Day on November 7.With these resources in hand, retailers can make Game Store Day their own and create an experience that reflects their store and community.“Game Store Day is a chance for stores to put their best foot forward and create a little magic,” said Kylie Prymus, Owner of Games Unlimited in Pittsburgh.“Get creative with the experience, and you'll give customers an event they'll remember!”How Publishers Can Support Game Store DayGame Store Day provides an opportunity for tabletop game publishers and creators to put their games and products directly into the hands of Friendly Local Game Stores.Participation is free for publishers, with the only contribution being the products included in the Game Store Day Boxes. GAMA is seeking enough promotional items, games, or other products to supply 500 Game Store Day Boxes. Publishers contributing a single game should plan to provide 500 copies.“Allplay is always looking for ways to strengthen our partnerships with our brick-and-mortar partners. When GAMA announced Game Store Day, we knew it was an opportunity we wanted to be part of. Allplay is all in,” said Joe Wiggins, Chief Operator Officer and Co-owner, Allplay.Publishers interested in participating or learning more can contact....How Gaming Enthusiasts Can Celebrate Game Store DayGaming enthusiasts can celebrate Game Store Day by visiting a participating Friendly Local Game Store on Saturday, November 7. To find a participating store and learn more about Game Store Day, visit GameStoreDay.###GAMA: The Tabletop Game Association is the nonprofit trade organization dedicated to supporting and strengthening the tabletop gaming industry. Each year, GAMA produces two premier events that serve distinct audiences within the hobby. Origins Game Fair, which attracts just under 19,000 gamers, families, creators, and enthusiasts, is one of North America's largest tabletop gaming conventions. GAMA Expo is the industry's leading professional trade event, bringing together retailers, publishers, distributors, manufacturers, and other business leaders to network, learn, and shape the future of the industry. Beyond events, GAMA serves its members through legal and governmental advocacy, an online education and resource hub, marketing activities, and collaboration with other trade organizations in allied industries. Learn more at .

Michelle Bretscher/MTB Marketing Solutions on behalf of

GAMA: The Tabletop Game Association

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Game Store Day Returns November 7 to Celebrate Friendly Local Game Stores News Provided By GAMA: The Tabletop Game Association September 25, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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