Business Reporter: Balancing Performance, Accessibility And Reassurance

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) AI is reshaping employee experience, but trust and inclusion will determine the speed of adoption

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Emma Reverseau, Product Marketing Senior Manager at Sopra HR talks about why it's key to adoption that HR shared services models adapt to context, user behaviour and the users' level of digital confidence. Artificial intelligence is transforming the employee experience by delivering faster responses, 24/7 support, smarter request routing and reducing repetitive HR tasks. According to LACE Partners' HR Shared Services Trends 2026 Report, HR shared services is evolving into "an intelligent, experience-led, AI-enabled service platform" at the heart of employee experience and business value creation. The report highlights encouraging progress in continuous improvement, data analytics and experience design, while also warning that progress remains slow. Organisations need more inclusive, hybrid and multi-channel service models that accommodate different levels of digital confidence while always preserving the option of human support.Adoption also depends on employees seeing immediate value. Gartner identifies five common concerns that influence AI acceptance: job displacement, inaccurate responses, lack of transparency, reputational risk and data insecurity. Addressing these concerns through reliable, explainable and easy-to-use services is essential for building trust. The next generation of HR platforms should support three complementary interaction models: UX, where people lead the experience; HAX, where humans and AI collaborate; and AX, where processes are fully automated. The best AI will remain largely invisible while always making it clear to employees when they are interacting with an AI system.To find out more about how the adoption of HR shared services can be accelerated, read the article.About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Fortune, USA Today, Wired, Independent, Die Welt and Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About Sopra HRNeocase, an intelligent and collaborative HR platform, helps organizations optimize their HR services, automate their processes, and enhance the employee experience.Neocase is a solution developed by Sopra HR Software, a leading provider of payroll and HR solutions and services. Sopra HR Software is part of the Sopra Steria Group and supports more than 1,000 clients in over 90 countries through both on-premise and cloud-based services.

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Business Reporter: Balancing performance, accessibility and reassurance News Provided By Business Reporter September 25, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations



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