Psynth Brings AI Note Taking To Intake Interviews, Clinical Sessions

Ambient Listening turns in-person and telehealth conversations into clinical notes, and discloses in the note when audio was incomplete.

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TULSA, Okla. - September 25, 2026 - Psynth, the AI platform purpose-built for psychological assessment, today announced the release of Psynth Ambient Listening, AI note taking for intake interviews, testing sessions, and other clinical conversations. Clinicians can record an in-person session or use the audio from a browser-based telehealth call, and Psynth produces a clinical note from the conversation.

Ambient documentation tools are now common in healthcare. What distinguishes Psynth Ambient Listening is that it is built to be trusted with a record that may later be read by a court, a school district, or an insurer: the product works to confirm that audio is actually being captured, and it discloses when it was not.

During a session, a persistent capture-health indicator and live input meter show clinicians that Psynth is receiving audio, and pre-session device guidance surfaces microphone and environment problems before recording begins. Psynth detects microphone disconnection, muted inputs, unexpected recorder stops, sustained digital silence, and telehealth-source failure, attempts recovery automatically, and gives clear guidance when the clinician needs to act. For telehealth, Psynth detects when a shared browser tab carries no audio track and warns the clinician before an hour of silence is recorded.

Sessions are also built for real-world interruptions. Recordings are protected through brief network drops, service updates, page reloads, and accidentally abandoned tabs, and screen-awake protections reduce the chance that device sleep ends a recording mid-session.

Where capture gaps do occur, Psynth identifies the affected session and discloses the gap in the generated note rather than presenting an incomplete record as complete. If a recording contains no usable speech, the clinician receives an explicit explanation and recovery steps instead of an empty note or a session that appears stuck. Psynth also refuses to save a silently truncated note, and recent production work extended the system's capacity to produce complete notes from longer and more complex clinical conversations. Clinicians can set the expected number of speakers and correct speaker assignments, and those corrections carry into regenerated notes.

"Psychologists are not documenting a fifteen-minute visit - they are documenting interviews that become part of a legal or educational record, so a note that is quietly missing twenty minutes of a conversation is worse than no note at all," said Stephen Stearman, CEO of Psynth. "We built our ambient listening to tell the clinician the truth about the audio: what was captured, what was not, and what to do about it. It records in-person and telehealth sessions, flags capture problems while there is still time to fix them, and discloses gaps in the note itself. Psynth holds a SOC 2 Type II attestation and maintains HIPAA, GDPR, and PIPEDA compliance programs, with evidence published openly at psynth, and our transcription and note-generation workloads run inside our own audited infrastructure with data stored at rest in the customer's designated region - the United States, the European Union, or Canada."

Psynth is building the domain-specific harness for testing psychologists, serving clinical, neuropsychological, and forensic practitioners. Ambient listening and AI-assisted report generation are in market today, with structured intake capabilities scheduled to follow. All clinical judgment remains with the licensed provider: Psynth drafts, the clinician reviews, edits, and finalizes. Recording requires patient consent in accordance with applicable law and the clinician's own practice policies.

"Ambient listening is the front door, not the product," Stearman added. "We're only just getting started."

Fast Facts

Product: Psynth Ambient Listening - AI note taking for intake interviews, testing sessions, and other clinical conversations

Company: Psynth (Assessment Processing, Inc.), Tulsa, Oklahoma

Session types: In-person sessions and browser-based telehealth calls; prerecorded audio can also be imported, with file validation and malware scanning

Capture confidence: Persistent capture-health indicator, live input meter, pre-session device guidance

Failure handling: Automatic detection of and recovery from microphone disconnection, muted inputs, recorder stops, sustained silence, and telehealth audio-track loss

Honest disclosure: Capture gaps are disclosed in the generated note; no-speech recordings return an explicit explanation; silently truncated notes are never saved

Note refinement: Expected speaker count and clinician speaker corrections carry into regenerated notes

Transcription timing: Notes are generated after the recording stops; Psynth does not offer live transcription

Clinical control: Psynth drafts; the licensed clinician reviews, edits, and finalizes every note

Security and residency: SOC 2 Type II attestation; HIPAA, GDPR, and PIPEDA compliance programs; data stored at rest in the United States, European Union, or Canada per customer designation; evidence published at psynth

Served specialties: Clinical, neuropsychological, and forensic psychology

About Psynth:

Psynth is an AI-assisted platform for psychological assessment, built for licensed clinical, neuropsychological, and forensic psychologists. Psynth reduces the documentation burden of psychological evaluations through ambient session listening, structured data extraction, and AI-assisted report drafting, while keeping clinical judgment and final authorship with the provider. Psynth holds a SOC 2 Type II attestation and maintains HIPAA, GDPR, and PIPEDA compliance programs, with evidence published at psynth. The company is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Learn more at psynth.

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