30± Acre“Saam Farm” And Two Adjacent Lots In Milford, NJ To Be Sold At Auction

3 Parcels, 40+/- Total Acres

"Saam Farm", Milford NJ

60 Pond Ln, Milford NJ

56 Pond Ln, Milford NJ - Tenant Occupied

58 Pond Ln, Milford NJ - Tenant Occupied

Three Hunterdon County Properties Featuring Farmland, Three Homes, Rolling Countryside and a Pond to be Offered Separately October 28

- Max Spann Jr, President & CEO of Max Spann RE & Auction Co, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. announces the upcoming auction of the picturesque“Saam Farm” and two adjoining residential properties at 56, 58 and 60 Pond Lane in Milford, Hunterdon County, New Jersey. The three properties, encompassing approximately 40 acres in total and featuring three separate residences, will be offered individually, giving bidders the opportunity to purchase one property or assemble multiple parcels for a larger country estate or family compound.The centerpiece of the offering is 60 Pond Lane, a 30± acre non-preserved farm featuring a three-bedroom country ranch home, barns, storage buildings and expansive views across the surrounding countryside. Rolling farmland, woodlands, a meandering creek and small pond contribute to the property's classic Hunterdon County setting.Adjacent to the main farm are two additional country properties, each improved with a residence. 58 Pond Lane consists of approximately 4.37± acres with a single family home, which is currently tenant-occupied, while 56 Pond Lane encompasses approximately 5.08± acres and also includes a tenant-occupied home along with barns and outbuildings. Both properties may continue as investment properties, become primary residences, or be combined with the main farm to create a larger family compound.“Properties like this offer a combination that is becoming increasingly difficult to find in Hunterdon County,” said Max Spann Jr., President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.“You have approximately 40 acres across three properties, three residences, farmland, water features and beautiful country views, yet you are still close to the restaurants, shops and community of Milford. By offering the properties separately, buyers have tremendous flexibility to create the situation that works best for them.”A particularly attractive feature of the offering is that the 30± acre Saam Farm is non-preserved, distinguishing it from many larger agricultural properties throughout Hunterdon County.Country Living Minutes from MilfordThe property offers a rural setting surrounded by rolling hills, farmland, woodlands and the scenic Delaware River landscape, while remaining close to the historic river town of Milford. The community features locally owned restaurants, breweries, shops and gathering places, along with nearby opportunities for kayaking, canoeing, fishing, hiking and cycling.Its location also provides access to Interstate 78 and places the property between the New York City and Philadelphia metropolitan areas, offering a combination of countryside living and regional accessibility.Prospective bidders are encouraged to tour the properties during scheduled previews on Thursday, October 8 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. and Saturday, October 17 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m.The live auction, with simulcast internet bidding available, will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. at Hampton Inn, 16 Frontage Rd, Clinton, NJ 08809. Interested bidders can obtain the complete Property Information Package, auction terms, and registration information through Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co .________________________________________Auction InformationProperty Address: 56, 58, and 60 Pond Lane, Milford, NJ 08848Live Bidding Starts: Wednesday, October 28, 2026 at 11:00 a.m.Auction Location: Hampton Inn, Clinton – 16 Frontage Road, Clinton, NJ 08809Interested bidders can access due diligence materials and register to bid online at________________________________________About Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.For more than 50 years, Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. has specialized in the accelerated marketing and sale of residential, commercial, and development properties across the United States. With offices in New York, New Jersey, and Florida, the firm creates competitive auction environments that maximize value for sellers while providing transparent opportunities for buyers.

Max Spann Jr.

Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co

+1 908-735-9191

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30± Acre“Saam Farm” and Two Adjacent Lots in Milford, NJ to be Sold at Auction News Provided By Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. September 25, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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