Fireside SC Earns 2026 Best Of South Carolina Award

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MONCKS CORNER, SC, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fireside SC has been named a 2026 Best of South Carolina Award winner, recognizing the restaurant's commitment to scratch-made cooking, thoughtful hospitality, and creating a dining experience that brings people together. The award reflects the reputation Fireside has built in Moncks Corner by pairing creative comfort food with an inviting atmosphere where guests can gather for everything from weeknight dinners to milestone celebrations.Since opening, Fireside SC has focused on preparing dishes from scratch and serving them through its signature free-flow kitchen concept, where completed meals move directly from the serving window to guests' tables. The menu features a mix of handcrafted pizzas, small plates, salads, sandwiches, burgers, and entrée bowls, giving diners a wide range of fresh options while maintaining a consistent emphasis on quality and flavor. That approach has also made Fireside SC a popular destination for birthdays, anniversaries, corporate gatherings, and private events."We've always believed that great food has the power to bring people together," said the Fireside SC team. "Receiving the Best of South Carolina Award is especially meaningful because it reflects the support of our guests and the dedication of every member of our staff. We're grateful to everyone who has chosen to celebrate life's everyday moments with us."The Best of South Carolina Award recognizes businesses that make a meaningful impact in their communities through outstanding service and a strong commitment to excellence. For Fireside SC, the recognition celebrates more than a menu. It reflects the relationships built around shared meals, welcoming hospitality, and a restaurant that continues to serve as a gathering place for the Moncks Corner community. As Fireside SC looks ahead, the team remains focused on delivering fresh, scratch-made food and creating memorable experiences for every guest who walks through the door.For more information, click here.

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Fireside SC Earns 2026 Best of South Carolina Award News Provided By Storyroad Marketing September 25, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry



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