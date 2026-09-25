RBI Compounds FEMA Violations In Master Talent Eduservices Case

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a compounding order in the case of Master Talent Eduservices Private Limited's violations of the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), which has resulted in the closure of the Enforcement Directorate's investigation against the company with a one-time payment of Rs 1.77 lakh, according to a statement issued by the financial crimes probe agency on Friday.

The RBI issued the compounding order dated September 17, under Section 15 of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, on the basis of a no-objection issued by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED).

In this case, based on the credible information received, an investigation was taken up by ED under the provisions of FEMA related to contraventions for which compounding has been done. These include delay in reporting of foreign inward remittance in the Advance Remittance Form (ARF), in contravention of FEMA norms. The sum involved in contravention amounts to Rs 6.23 crore.

There was also a delay in reporting foreign inward remittance in ARF, in which the sum involved amounts to Rs 6.82 crore. Further, a delay in reporting of Form FC-GPR (Foreign Currency Gross Provision Return) was detected in two instances.

Besides, there was a delay in reporting of Annual Return on Foreign Liabilities and Assets (FLA), in breach of FEMA norms.

The company, later on, filed an application before the RBI for compounding of these contraventions under FEMA as per the provisions of Section 15 of the Act. On reference from the RBI, the ED issued no objection for such compounding in line with the true spirit of the Act, the statement said.

As a matter of policy, the ED issues an NOC where the contravention is eligible for compounding, the prescribed conditions are fulfilled, and no investigation or other legal impediment exists. This facilitates voluntary compliance, reduces avoidable litigation, and promotes ease of doing business.

As FEMA is primarily a civil legislation, vide Section 15, it provides for compounding of contraventions punishable under Section 13 to facilitate voluntary compliance, reduce litigation and ensure expeditious disposal of cases. The procedure for compounding is prescribed under the Foreign Exchange (Compounding Proceedings) Rules, 2024, notified under Section 46 read with Section 15 of FEMA, which lay down the manner of filing applications, examination of cases and passing of compounding orders.

As per the Rules, certain contraventions are not compoundable, which include serious contraventions suspected of money-laundering, terror financing, or affecting the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.