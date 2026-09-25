LIC MD Dinesh Pant's Request For Voluntary Retirement Approved

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) The Central government has approved the premature retirement of Dinesh Pant as Managing Director of Life Insurance Corporation of India, with the change taking effect from the date of issue of the order on September 24, an official statement said.

The notification, issued by the Finance Ministry's Department of Financial Services (DFS), said the Central Government "approves premature termination of appointment of Dinesh Pant as Managing Director (MD), Life Insurance Corporation of India with effect from the date of issue of this notification on account of his retirement on a voluntary basis.”

Pant's exit from LIC comes months after the DFS named him a Whole-Time Member at the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI). The appointment announced in mid-June this year is for a term of five years or until he turns 65, whichever is earlier. Pant had taken over as LIC's Managing Director on June 1, 2025, with a term originally slated to run till May 2027.

Pant has more than three decades of experience spanning actuarial services, investments, product development and international operations at LIC, including a period during which he headed the company's Kenya operations. As Appointed Actuary, he was part of the key management team that steered LIC's 2022 initial public offering and its subsequent growth strategy. He is a fellow of the Institute of Actuaries of India and the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, UK.

LIC's board currently includes R. Doraiswamy as CEO & MD, alongside Ratnakar Patnaik as another Managing Director. With Pant's departure, the corporation may see fresh appointments to its management team. The government notification issued on Thursday does not name a successor.

Pant joins the IRDAI at a time when the regulator has proposed major reforms in the insurance distribution framework which include a simpler three-tier architecture aimed at lowering costs for policyholders, increasing transparency and strengthening safeguards against widespread mis-selling.

The IRDAI consultation paper points out that base commission no longer reflects the true cost of insurance distribution, pointing out that additional payments such as promotional expenses, brand fees, and rewards increase total payouts by 30 per cent to 60 per cent above base levels.

Under the proposed new norms, insurers and large distribution entities will have to disclose their commission policies and structures in a simple and accessible manner. Specified commercial policies will also carry commission disclosures, enabling customers to be aware of the distribution costs built into the pricing. The consultation paper also proposes tighter measures to curb mis-selling and compulsory bundling of insurance with other financial products.