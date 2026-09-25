8Th Pay Commission: Rs 18,000 To Rs 69,000 Salary Hike? Check Here Now

8th Pay Commission: Central government employees and pensioners are keeping a close watch on the 8th Pay Commission. The commission is currently holding talks with employee unions, pensioner groups, and other stakeholders to sort out salary

Central government employees and pensioners have high hopes for the 8th Pay Commission. The commission is actively discussing salary and pension issues with various unions. Employee groups want the government to hike the minimum basic pay from the current Rs 18,000 to Rs 69,000. They are also pushing for a 3.83 fitment factor. However, the government has not finalized these numbers yet.Central government employees currently get a minimum basic pay of Rs 18,000 under the 7th Pay Commission. Unions now want the 8th Pay Commission to bump this figure up to Rs 69,000. This means they are asking for a massive Rs 51,000 hike in the basic pay. The government has not officially approved this Rs 69,000 figure yet. The final salary structure will only come out after the commission submits its recommendations.The fitment factor plays a huge role in deciding the final salary. Unions want the 8th Pay Commission to use a 3.83 fitment factor. If you multiply the current Rs 18,000 basic pay by 3.83, you get Rs 68,940. This calculation is exactly why unions are demanding a Rs 69,000 minimum basic pay. In comparison, the 7th Pay Commission used a 2.57 fitment factor, which put the Rs 18,000 basic pay at Rs 46,260 based on that calculation.Unions are not just asking for a salary hike. They also want the government to change how it calculates family members for the minimum pay. The All India Defence Employees' Federation (AIDEF) has officially proposed a five-unit family-based calculation method.Employee unions want the government to include dependent parents in the family calculation, along with the employee, spouse, and children. They argue that many employees take care of their parents' expenses. The commission needs to consider this reality while fixing the minimum wage.The 8th Pay Commission will hold its next field visits and meetings in Bengaluru on October 7 and 8, 2026. After this, the team will head to Mumbai for meetings on October 22 and 23. The government has given the commission an 18-month deadline to submit its final recommendations on salary, pension, and services.