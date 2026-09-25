Which Came First - Chicken Or Egg? Scientists Finally Reveal Answer To Age-Old Mystery

Which came first, the chicken or the egg? Scientists explain the evolutionary science behind the age-old puzzle, revealing how modern chickens and eggs emerged through millions of years of evolution.

People have debated for generations whether the chicken or the egg came first. You have probably discussed this with friends or asked kids this riddle. Now, science gives us a very interesting answer. Scientists confirm that the chicken definitely came first!

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Scientists did not just make a random guess about this chicken and egg question. Researchers from England and Scotland used a supercomputer to study how eggshells form. They found that a specific protein is necessary to create an eggshell. This research revealed the biggest truth that this protein is produced only inside a chicken's body.

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We immediately notice the hard shell when we buy an egg from the shop. But that shell does not just form on the outside. Certain biological processes happen inside the chicken's body to create it.

Scientists explain that a special protein plays the main role in making the eggshell. This protein develops only inside the chicken and helps form the shell. Therefore, scientists clearly state that a chicken's body must exist to create a complete egg.

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The years-old chicken and egg question finally gets an interesting twist here. Scientists concluded that the chicken must exist first because the egg needs the chicken's internal process to form. This means the argument that the chicken came from the egg is false. The egg absolutely needs the chicken's body to develop. This research proves that the chicken came first.

But this raises another big question!

If the chicken came first, how was that first chicken born? This research does not give a complete answer to that. Scientists are still studying how chicken evolution happened. So, while we know the chicken came first, the origin of that first chicken remains a curious subject for scientists.

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We finally have a solid scientific answer to the old riddle about the chicken and the egg.

The final report of this research says the chicken must come first because the egg needs the chicken's internal process to form.

But the evolution story behind this remains very interesting. Scientists continue their work to find out how the first chicken was born.

Overall, this discovery opens a door to a question that confused us for generations, but many more science secrets still wait behind it!

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