How To Make Less-Oily Puris? Check Out 7 Simple Kitchen Tips For Crisp, Perfect Puris

Puris are a beloved Indian fried bread, but they can often become too oily and heavy. By following simple techniques like kneading a firm dough, adding semolina, and maintaining the right oil temperature, you can prevent excess oil absorption.

Puri is a famous Indian food that is often made for celebrations, religious events, and when people come to visit. When paired with chole (chickpea curry) or potato curry, crispy puris taste great. A lot of people don't eat them, though, because they can get too oily sometimes. Not only do oily puris not look as good, they can also feel heavy to eat. A few easy cooking tricks can make a big difference if you want to keep puris from soaking up too much oil.

Make A Firm Dough

To make puris, you must first mix a stiff dough. Puri dough shouldn't be too soft like roti dough should be. When you knead the dough, use less water and make sure it is hard and smooth.

Suji or Gram Flour (Besan) Can Be Added To Dough

Add some semolina or gram flour to the dough as you're making it. A small amount of all-purpose flour (maida) is also added by some. Add about 2 tablespoons of semolina or gram flour for every cup of whole wheat flour you use. This keeps the puris from soaking up too much oil and makes their structure better.

Do Not Use Dry Flour

When Rolling When rolling out the puris, do not sprinkle them with dry flour. The flour may burn in the heated oil, contaminating it and increasing the amount of oil absorbed by the puris. Rather, before rolling, gently coat the dough balls with a small amount of oil or ghee.

Avoid Using Old Dough

Don't use dough that has been refrigerated to make puris. Old dough puris may not puff up correctly because they absorb more oil. Always use freshly kneaded dough for optimal results.

Appropriate Oil Temperature

It's crucial to keep the oil at the proper temperature. The puris may burn fast if the oil is excessively hot. They will absorb extra oil if it is not hot enough. Before frying, thoroughly heat the oil and cook the puris over medium-high heat.

Refrain From Repeatedly Flipping Puri

Use a slotted spoon to gently push the puri to help it puff up after you've placed it in the heated oil. Only once one side is cooked should it be turned over. The puri may absorb more oil if it is flipped often.

Use Tissue Paper or Kitchen Towels

Place the puris on tissue paper or a kitchen towel when they have finished cooking. This prevents the puris from feeling oily and aids in absorbing any extra oil.

You may use less oil to achieve wonderfully puffed, crispy puris with these easy steps. Try these for a lighter, more pleasurable supper the next time you're preparing puris at home.