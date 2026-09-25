Chinese Businesses Eye New Areas Of Cooperation With Kazakhstan - Sunwah Group

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Chinese businesses are confident in Kazakhstan's investment prospects and are interested in expanding cooperation into new areas, Cai Guanshen, a member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Chairman of the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong and Chairman of Sunwah Group said today during a meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

According to the press service of the Kazakh president, the meeting took place on the sidelines of the Kazakhstan-China Investment Forum in Almaty today.

Tokayev highly praised Cai Guanshen's personal contribution to organizing the Kazakhstan-China Investment Forum in Almaty, which brought together more than 500 representatives of the business community, including about 300 Chinese entrepreneurs.

The president stressed the importance of turning the forum into a permanent platform for direct interaction between government bodies, financial institutions and businesses of the two countries.

According to Tokayev, the main task is to put the agreements reached into practice, expand investment cooperation and establish new joint production facilities.

Tokayev proposed considering the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong as one of the key institutional partners of the forum, noting the significant potential for further development of business ties between Kazakhstan and China.

Cai Guanshen supported Tokayev's initiative to hold the Kazakhstan-China Investment Forum annually in Almaty and expressed his readiness to assist in organizing the event.

He noted that Chinese businesses are fully confident in Kazakhstan's investment prospects and intend to expand into new areas. Promising sectors of cooperation include artificial intelligence, digital technologies, financial infrastructure, industrial cooperation and participation in the development of Alatau City.