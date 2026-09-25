Azerbaijani MFA Condemns Georgian Patriarchate's Statement On Kurmukh Temple

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) considers the statement by the Patriarchate of Georgia regarding the Kurmukh temple unacceptable.

This was announced in a statement by the Azerbaijani MFA regarding the Kurmukh temple.

According to the MFA, the recent remarks by the Patriarchate of Georgia regarding the Kurmukh temple, located in the territory of Azerbaijan, is contrary to the spirit of friendship, partnership and good-neighborly relations that exist between Azerbaijan and Georgia.



”It is unacceptable to refer to geographical and historical toponyms located in the territory of Azerbaijan by other names.



Azerbaijan has always respected the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Georgia. At the same time, the Georgian side's demonstration of the same respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan constitutes an important foundation of the strategic partnership relations established between the two countries.



It is precisely in this regard that the approach of the Patriarchate of Georgia, which entails territorial claims concerning the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, is incomprehensible.



It is important that religious institutions refrain from approaches that could undermine the historical bonds of friendship and good-neighbourhood that have developed between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Georgia over the centuries.



In this regard, repetition of the known approaches of the Armenian Church or following its path is not recommended.



All historical, cultural and religious monuments located in the territory of Azerbaijan constitute an integral part of the national heritage of the Azerbaijani people and the Azerbaijani state,” added the ministry.