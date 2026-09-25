Azerbaijan Awards Military Personnel Of State Service For Special Communication And Information Security
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.
The document was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.
According to the decree, the following military personnel of Azerbaijan's State Service for Special Communications and Information Security were awarded for distinction in the performance of their official duties:
Medal "For the Motherland"
Abbas Abbasov – Colonel
Medal "For Military Services"
Anar Mammadov – Lieutenant Colonel
Fariz Aliyev – Major
Musa Huseynov – Major
Vahid Guliyev – Major
Seymur Shirinov – Major
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