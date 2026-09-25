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Azerbaijan Awards Allahveran Ismayilov With Senior Military Rank Of Lieutenant General


2026-09-25 07:47:26
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Deputy Chief of the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security of Azerbaijan, Major General Allahveran Ismayilov has been awarded the senior military rank of lieutenant general.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

The text of the document was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

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Trend News Agency

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