MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 25 September 2026

LSE Code: 3EUS

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

WISDOMTREE EURO STOXX 50® 3X DAILY SHORT SECURITIES

ISIN: XS3306517502

RESULTS OF MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the“ Issuer”) wishes to announce that the Extraordinary Resolution regarding the reduction in the principal amount of the WisdomTree EURO STOXX 50® 3x Daily Short Securities (the“ Affected Securities”) from EUR 2.8 to EUR 0.28, as set out in a notice to holders of the Affected Securities dated 4 August 2026, was passed at an adjourned meeting of the holders of the Affected Securities held at 11am on 25 September 2026.

As a result, the Deed of Amendment has been duly executed by the Issuer, the Manager and the Trustee to put the proposed amendments to the Trust Deed into effect from 25 September 2026.