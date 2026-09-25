(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 25 September 2026 Announcement no. 82/2026

Fixing of Coupon Interest Rate

Interest rate for Jyske Realkredit's:

Series BRF454BOA 38 with ISIN DK0009361628 has per 1 October 2026 and until and including 1 April 2027 been set at 3.84 % p.a.

Series BRF154B 38 with ISIN DK0009361701 has per 1 October 2026 and until and including 1 April 2027 been set at 3.84 % p.a.

Series BRF154E 41 with ISIN DK0009366932 has per 1 October 2026 and until and including 1 April 2027 been set at 3.49 % p.a.

Series BRF454EOA 41 with ISIN DK0009367070 has per 1 October 2026 and until and including 1 April 2027 been set at 3.49 % p.a.

Series 422.E.OA Cb3.ju27 RF with ISIN DK0009412207 has per 1 October 2026 and until and including 1 January 2027 been set at 2.91 % p.a.

Series G-422.E.OA Cb3.ju27 RF with ISIN DK0009412397 has per 1 October 2026 and until and including 1 January 2027 been set at 2.89 % p.a.

Series 422.B.OA Cb3.ju27 RF with ISIN DK0009412470 has per 1 October 2026 and until and including 1 January 2027 been set at 3.00 % p.a.

Series G422.E.OA Cb3.ju27 RF with ISIN DK0009414682 has per 1 October 2026 and until and including 1 January 2027 been set at 2.76 % p.a.

Series 422.E.OA Cb3.ju28 RF with ISIN DK0009414765 has per 1 October 2026 and until and including 1 January 2027 been set at 2.79 % p.a.

Series 422.E.OA Cb3.ju29 RF with ISIN DK0009417198 has per 1 October 2026 and until and including 1 January 2027 been set at 2.89 % p.a.

Series G422.E.OA Cb3 ju29 RF with ISIN DK0009417271 has per 1 October 2026 and until and including 1 January 2027 been set at 2.85 % p.a.

Series 422.E.OA Cb3.ju30 RF with ISIN DK0009419137 has per 1 October 2026 and until and including 1 January 2027 been set at 2.62 % p.a.

Series SNP322.ap.28 with ISIN DK0009417008 has per 1 October 2026 and until and including 1 January 2027 been set at 3.23 % p.a.

Questions may be addressed to Christian Bech-Ravn, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.

Yours sincerely,

Jyske Realkredit

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.