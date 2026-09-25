Fixing Of Coupon Interest Rate
|To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
|25 September 2026
|Announcement no. 82/2026
Fixing of Coupon Interest Rate
Interest rate for Jyske Realkredit's:
Series BRF454BOA 38 with ISIN DK0009361628 has per 1 October 2026 and until and including 1 April 2027 been set at 3.84 % p.a.
Series BRF154B 38 with ISIN DK0009361701 has per 1 October 2026 and until and including 1 April 2027 been set at 3.84 % p.a.
Series BRF154E 41 with ISIN DK0009366932 has per 1 October 2026 and until and including 1 April 2027 been set at 3.49 % p.a.
Series BRF454EOA 41 with ISIN DK0009367070 has per 1 October 2026 and until and including 1 April 2027 been set at 3.49 % p.a.
Series 422.E.OA Cb3.ju27 RF with ISIN DK0009412207 has per 1 October 2026 and until and including 1 January 2027 been set at 2.91 % p.a.
Series G-422.E.OA Cb3.ju27 RF with ISIN DK0009412397 has per 1 October 2026 and until and including 1 January 2027 been set at 2.89 % p.a.
Series 422.B.OA Cb3.ju27 RF with ISIN DK0009412470 has per 1 October 2026 and until and including 1 January 2027 been set at 3.00 % p.a.
Series G422.E.OA Cb3.ju27 RF with ISIN DK0009414682 has per 1 October 2026 and until and including 1 January 2027 been set at 2.76 % p.a.
Series 422.E.OA Cb3.ju28 RF with ISIN DK0009414765 has per 1 October 2026 and until and including 1 January 2027 been set at 2.79 % p.a.
Series 422.E.OA Cb3.ju29 RF with ISIN DK0009417198 has per 1 October 2026 and until and including 1 January 2027 been set at 2.89 % p.a.
Series G422.E.OA Cb3 ju29 RF with ISIN DK0009417271 has per 1 October 2026 and until and including 1 January 2027 been set at 2.85 % p.a.
Series 422.E.OA Cb3.ju30 RF with ISIN DK0009419137 has per 1 October 2026 and until and including 1 January 2027 been set at 2.62 % p.a.
Series SNP322.ap.28 with ISIN DK0009417008 has per 1 October 2026 and until and including 1 January 2027 been set at 3.23 % p.a.
Questions may be addressed to Christian Bech-Ravn, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.
Yours sincerely,
Jyske Realkredit
Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.
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