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Salmar - Mandatory Notification Of Trade
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Martin Bech Holte, primary insider and board member of SalMar ASA, has on 25 September 2026 acquired 2,000 shares in SalMar ASA at a price of NOK 565 per share. After the transaction, Martin Bech Holte owns 3,200 shares in SalMar.
Please see attached notification form in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation article 19.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19.
Attachment
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PDMR form - Martin Bech Holte
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