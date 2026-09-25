Practical Implementation Of GCP In Veterinary Field Studies Scheduled For April 20-21, 2027, Focusing On VICH Good Clinical Practice Compliance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Practical Implementation of GCP in Veterinary Field Studies, delivered online by IPI Academy, takes place April 20-21, 2027, providing a comprehensive overview of the design, set-up and conduct of veterinary clinical trials in compliance with VICH good clinical practice (GCP) principles.

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Practical Implementation of GCP in Veterinary Field Studies (Apr 20th - Apr 21st, 2027)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Event Facts

Course: Practical Implementation of GCP in Veterinary Field Studies

Organiser: IPI Academy

Date: April 20-21, 2027

Time: April 20th 09:00 to April 21st 15:30, GMT+1

Format: Online

Duration: 2 Days

Focus: Practical implementation of VICH GCP principles in veterinary field studies

The two-day course addresses the responsibilities of all study roles, required documentation and data handling processes, and the quality standards applied to data acceptable to regulators in the EU and USA. Day one covers regulatory requirements, assuring quality in clinical studies, protocol design, and data capture considerations. Day two covers a DCF workshop, managing clinical studies, the final study report, and a practical case study. Delegates work through solutions to a number of activities, including an example case study, and have the opportunity to discuss the material with the expert faculty. The course carries 12 CPD hours.

Past attendees of the course have highlighted its combination of theory and practical application. Eva, A Regulatory Affairs Specialist at Laboratorios Syva S.A. noted that "the seminar was very good, combining theory and practice". Eleni,an Associate Specialist in Clinical Research at MSD Animal Health Innovation GmbH said they were "very delighted with the course, the presentation and the speakers." Guillermo, An Animal Unit Coordinator at Virbac Mexico said their aim was to build a comprehensive understanding of GCP-related challenges, particularly the practical application and implementation standards used in Europe, adding that the presenters shared "valuable, real-world information that will be applicable to my current role."

Why You Should Attend



Work through protocol design and data capture considerations as part of the Day 1 regulatory-requirements module.

Complete a DCF workshop covering the practical handling of data during a clinical study.

Consolidate learning through a practical case study built into the Day 2 agenda.

Learn how to prepare a Final Study Report to standards acceptable to EU and USA regulators. Earn 12 CPD hours upon completion of the course.

Business Relevance

The course content applies directly to the responsibilities of personnel involved in the set-up, monitoring, and quality assurance of veterinary clinical studies conducted in the field, supporting an understanding of the regulatory requirements and quality standards that studies must meet to be acceptable to regulators in the EU and USA.

Who Should Attend

The course is intended for personnel involved in the animal health industry responsible for monitoring veterinary clinical studies conducted in the field in compliance with GCP; personnel involved in the set-up and coordination of clinical studies; personnel responsible for authoring protocols and final study reports; quality assurance professionals required to audit these types of studies; and clinical project managers and regulatory affairs personnel seeking an overview of study conduct and regulatory requirements.

With the course running April 20-21, 2027, professionals responsible for veterinary clinical study design, monitoring, or quality assurance have a defined window to plan their participation.

Featured Speakers

Donna Taylor; University of Birmingham graduate in Biochemistry; held roles at Celltech R&D, Moredun Research Institute, Charles River Laboratories, the University of Manchester, and Quality Assurance at Triveritas Ltd (acquired by Knoell in 2020); member of the Research Quality Association

Jenny Webster; Monitor of Veterinary Clinical Studies since 2013; formerly a Registered Veterinary Nurse (RVN) in UK clinical practice; responsible for study design, protocol preparation, and reporting of completed studies, and acts as Sponsor Representative for pre-clinical studies

Professionals seeking practical expertise in VICH GCP implementation for veterinary field studies can review the programme and register your interest in attending through Research and Markets.

For more information about this training visit

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