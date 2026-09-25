Sandler Digital Expands Beyond Traditional SEO To Help Brands Compete In The Age Of AI Search

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Boutique digital agency combines technical SEO, AIO, content strategy & AI development to help brands remain discoverable as search moves from links to answers

- Tim BrophyKING OF PRUSSIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sandler Digital, a digital marketing and technology agency specializing in advanced technical SEO, content strategy and AI development, is expanding its approach to search optimization as artificial intelligence fundamentally changes how consumers and businesses discover information online.For more than two decades, digital visibility largely meant ranking prominently in traditional search engines. Today, discovery increasingly includes AI-powered platforms and answer engines that interpret information, identify entities and synthesize answers rather than simply returning a list of webpages.Sandler Digital believes this shift requires companies to rethink what it means to be“optimized.”“SEO isn't disappearing. The definition of search is expanding,” said Tim Brophy, CEO of Sandler Digital.“Companies now have to think about whether Google can find them, whether AI systems can understand them, whether those systems consider them authoritative, and ultimately whether they are being included when customers ask questions about their market. Ranking is only one part of visibility now.”From SEO to AI OptimizationSandler Digital combines traditional and technical SEO with what the company calls AI Optimization, or AIO structuring a company's digital presence so AI-driven systems can more effectively discover, understand, trust and reference its information.The approach extends beyond adding keywords or producing additional articles. It examines a company's entire digital footprint, including site architecture, structured data, entities, content relationships, first-party information, technical accessibility and the authority signals surrounding a brand.As generative AI makes it inexpensive to produce enormous quantities of generic content, Sandler Digital sees proprietary information becoming increasingly valuable.“AI can rewrite what already exists on the Internet almost instantly,” said Eli Feldblum, Co-Founder and Chief Strategist at Sandler Digital.“The competitive advantage comes from what a company knows that everyone else doesn't - its expertise, data, experience, products, research and customer knowledge. Our job is to turn that information into a digital asset that both people and machines can understand.”A Different Measure of Search SuccessSandler Digital is also challenging another long-standing assumption in digital marketing: that more website traffic automatically means better SEO.Instead, the company focuses on connecting organic visibility to business outcomes.For B2B companies, that can mean attracting qualified buyers rather than maximizing raw sessions. For publishers, it can mean identifying archive content capable of producing new traffic and revenue. For entertainment companies, it can mean maintaining search visibility through complex launches and migrations. And for private equity firms, it can mean protecting the digital value of portfolio companies during acquisitions, consolidations and redesigns.That philosophy has been applied across projects involving major publishers, media companies and digital brands.Sandler Digital reports that its work with Questex included optimizing hundreds of existing pages across multiple domains, with traffic and revenue from content tripling. The agency's work associated with the launch of Max involved consolidating and migrating more than 10 streaming services and websites while maintaining organic traffic, along with international search optimization across more than 45 markets.For Ziff Davis, Sandler Digital has worked on content planning, archive optimization and content execution, including strategies surrounding major traffic opportunities such as Black Friday.The Untapped Asset Sitting Inside Corporate WebsitesOne of Sandler Digital's core strategies is based on a simple premise: many organizations already own much of the content they need to grow.Years of articles, product information, research, videos, customer questions, technical documentation and institutional knowledge often sit inside corporate websites without being fully optimized for modern search or AI discovery.Rather than defaulting to producing more content, Sandler Digital analyzes those existing assets to determine what should be improved, consolidated, expanded, structured or removed.The result is an approach designed to extract greater value from a company's existing intellectual property while selectively creating new content where genuine information gaps exist.Preparing Companies for the Next Generation of DiscoverySandler Digital's services now span technical SEO, ongoing SEO, managed content and editorial training, AI development, B2B marketing, website development, marketing audits, reputation and entity management, PPC, private-equity portfolio support, and SEO protection during mergers, acquisitions and website redesigns.The company is also increasingly focused on helping organizations make their information understandable to AI systems.That includes structured data, entity relationships, site architecture, first-party data, content authority and the technical signals that allow machines todetermine not simply what a page says, but who or what it represents and why that information should be trusted.“The Internet is moving from an index of webpages toward an ecosystem of information that machines interpret and assemble,” Brophy said.“Businesses need to make sure they aren't just publishing information - they need to make sure machines understand what that information means and why their organization should be considered a trusted source.”About Sandler DigitalSandler Digital is a boutique digital marketing and technology agency specializing in advanced technical SEO, AI Optimization, content strategy, AI development and digital growth.The company works with organizations across publishing, media, entertainment, eCommerce and B2B markets, helping clients improve organic visibility, optimize existing content, navigate complex website migrations and prepare their digital presence for AI-driven search.Unlike traditional high-volume agency models, Sandler Digital operates as a specialized team focused on customized strategies and long-term client relationships.For more information, visit SandlerDigital.

Rachel Vilker

Sandler Digital

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Sandler Digital Expands Beyond Traditional SEO to Help Brands Compete in the Age of AI Search News Provided By Sandler Digital September 25, 2026, 11:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry



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