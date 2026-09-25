MEDIA ADVISORY: ASBESTOS AWARENESS & PREVENTION CONFERENCE BRINGS TOGETHER EXPERTS, ARTISTS, & SURVIVORS

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MEDIA ADVISORY: ASBESTOS AWARENESS & PREVENTION CONFERENCE BRINGS TOGETHER EXPERTS, ARTISTS, & SURVIVORSThe 21st Annual Conference,“Asbestos: Awareness, Prevention, and the Law,” takes place September 25–26, 2026, in the Washington, D.C., areaThe Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO), an independent nonprofit dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure through education, advocacy, and community initiatives, will host its 21st Annual Asbestos Awareness and Prevention Conference September 25–26, 2026.The two-day gathering will bring together physicians, scientists, legal experts, labor leaders, advocates, patients, and families to share advances in prevention and treatment, discuss public policy, and honor those affected by asbestos-caused diseases. Saturday's Academic Conference and Awards & Recognition Dinner coincide with Mesothelioma Awareness Day.WHAT: ADAO's 21st Annual Asbestos Awareness and Prevention Conference:“Asbestos: Awareness, Prevention, and the Law.”The academic program includes four sessions:Session I: Two Decades of Advocacy: Progress, Challenges, and the Path ForwardSession II: Asbestos Prevention and Health Impacts-Risks, Diagnosis, and Advances in TreatmentSession III: From Awareness to Action: Policy, Advocacy, and Strategic CommunicationsSession IV: Asbestos and the Law: Litigation, Regulation, and Legislative ActionWHEN: Friday, September 25, and Saturday, September 26, 2026.Friday night:“An Evening Under the Stars,” with performances by Jordan Zevon, Matt Cartsonis, and Jordan Summers. The event starts at 6:00 PM ET.Saturday: Full-day academic conference, followed by the Mesothelioma Awareness Day Awards & Recognition Dinner and Candle Lighting Ceremony. The conference begins at 9:00 AM ET.WHERE: Marriott AC Hotel Arlington National Landing1999 Richmond HighwayArlington, VA 22202Greater Washington, D.C., areaConference details and registration are available on the adaoconferencesWHY: To share research and practical prevention knowledge, strengthen efforts to eliminate asbestos-caused diseases, and provide support to patients and families. The conference connects scientific and medical expertise with policy, legal advocacy, and the lived experiences of those affected by asbestos. Asbestos kills nearly 40,000 people in the United States each year when this conference is just one way to spread information and policy expertise.WHO: Speakers and participants include internationally recognized experts in medicine, science, public health, law, labor, and advocacy, alongside mesothelioma survivors and families.Academic conference keynote speaker: Dan Whu, MD, MPH, FACPM, FAAMA, Chief Medical Officer, International Association of Fire Fighters.Awards Dinner keynote speaker: Julie Gundlach, mesothelioma survivor and longtime asbestos-ban advocate.Honorees include John M. Dement, PhD; Michael Crane, MD, MPH; Jordan Summers; Mesothelioma UK; 9/11 Health Watch; Miles for Mesothelioma (Miles for Meso); Libby Brow; and Penny Jo Major.Speakers include: Harminder Bains; Libby Brow; Perry Browder; Jill Cagle; Chris Carberg; Matt Cartsonis; Barry Castleman, ScD; Kim Cecchini; Ellen Costa; Michael A. Crane, MD, MPH; Liz Darlison; Jessica Dean; John Dement, PhD; Raja Flores, MD; Arthur Frank, MD, PhD; Julie Gundlach; Ali Jarrah; Brent Kynoch; Tom Laubenthal; Richard Lemen, PhD, MSPH; Penny Jo Major; Steven Markowitz, MD, DrPH; Jacqueline M. Moline, MD, MSc; Celeste Monforton, DrPH, MPH; Christine Oliver, MD, MPH, MSc; Andrew Patterson; Jane Lawton Potelle; Linda Reinstein; Emily Reinstein; Tony Rich; Greg Russell; Greg Sandifer; Peg Seminario; Jordan Summers; Bob Sussman; Dan Whu, MD, MPH, FACPM, FAAMA, ABOIM, DNBPAS, CFO, PMD-T; Andrea Wolf, MD, MPH; Jordan Zevon.# # #About the Asbestos Disease Awareness OrganizationFounded in 2004, the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO) is the largest independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit in the U.S. dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure to eliminate asbestos-related diseases through education, advocacy, and community initiatives. For more information, visit asbestosdiseaseawareness. ADAO does not make legal referrals.

Tracy Russo

Asbestos Disease Awareness Org

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MEDIA ADVISORY: ASBESTOS AWARENESS & PREVENTION CONFERENCE BRINGS TOGETHER EXPERTS, ARTISTS, & SURVIVORS News Provided By ADAO September 25, 2026, 11:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Environment, Law, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



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