Influential Women Profiles: Olivia Geary, Bringing Authenticity And Resilience To Mental Health Counseling

KENMORE, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A Buffalo-Based Licensed Mental Health Counselor Draws on Clinical Experience, Personal Resilience, and a Deep Commitment to Grief, Trauma, and Anxiety CareKenmore, New York – For Olivia Geary, a career in mental health counseling is rooted in a genuine desire to understand people and help them navigate some of life's most difficult moments. As a Licensed Mental Health Counselor based in Buffalo, New York, Olivia has spent nearly a decade developing her clinical perspective across psychiatric, community-based, and private practice settings. Her professional journey has been defined by resilience, curiosity, advocacy, and an unwavering commitment to creating spaces where individuals feel seen, understood, and supported.Olivia's academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Buffalo State University and a Master of Science in Mental Health Counseling from Canisius University. Her education provided the clinical groundwork for a career that would take her into challenging environments and introduce her to individuals facing a wide range of mental health concerns.Her clinical path began at BryLin Behavioral Health System, a psychiatric hospital where she gained firsthand experience with complex diagnostic and treatment processes. Working in an intense environment early in her career gave Olivia a valuable understanding of the realities of psychiatric care and helped establish the work ethic and resilience that continue to influence her practice.Throughout her career, Olivia has worked with individuals experiencing trauma, grief, anxiety, PTSD, and complex life transitions. Her experiences across different settings have allowed her to develop a versatile perspective on counseling while reinforcing her belief that every person deserves to be understood within the full context of their life.One particularly formative chapter came during her work at Endeavor Health Services, where Olivia worked with registered sex offenders. The experience challenged her perspectives and encouraged her to look beyond conventional assumptions about the people she served. It strengthened her belief in advocacy, compassion, and the importance of recognizing the complexity of the human experience.Rather than allowing difficult professional environments to discourage her, Olivia used them to find her voice as a counselor. She learned how to advocate for her clients, navigate institutional challenges, and maintain her professional identity in high-stress settings. Those lessons have become an important part of her approach as she continues to develop her own therapeutic philosophy.Today, Olivia has found a professional home at Kind Mental Health Counselors, a private practice where she has been able to embrace greater authenticity in her clinical work. The environment has allowed her to continue growing as a therapist while remaining closely connected to the values that initially drew her to counseling.Grief counseling holds a particularly meaningful place in Olivia's professional identity. Her interest in the field is deeply connected to her grandmother, who ran a grief center in Lackawanna, New York, during the 1970s. Through her grandmother's example, Olivia witnessed the profound impact that compassionate support can have on young people and families navigating loss and difficult circumstances.Her grandmother's work remains an important source of inspiration, particularly in Olivia's desire to support individuals dealing with grief, trauma, and anxiety. It also reinforced the idea that mental health care can provide pathways toward healing and help people move forward during periods when their circumstances may feel overwhelming.Olivia's own experiences have further shaped the way she understands the connection between physical and emotional well-being. Having lived with Type 1 diabetes since childhood, she has developed a firsthand understanding of chronic illness, resilience, and the emotional weight that can accompany ongoing health challenges. Her experiences managing diabetes, alongside navigating ADHD symptoms, have contributed to the empathy and insight she brings to her work.For Olivia, authenticity is not simply a personal value but an important component of effective counseling. She believes meaningful therapeutic relationships require honesty, transparent communication, vulnerability, and mutual trust. By allowing appropriate glimpses of her own humanity and acknowledging that struggles and imperfections are part of life, she works to create an environment where clients can feel comfortable being honest about their own experiences.This philosophy reflects Olivia's broader understanding of counseling. Clinical expertise is essential, but she believes genuine human connection is equally important. Meeting people where they are requires listening without judgment, understanding their circumstances, and creating a space where they can explore difficult experiences openly.Her approach has also been influenced by a diverse group of mentors throughout her life. Her former stepmother, a freelance writer, demonstrated the connection between creativity, emotional processing, and grief. Her father encouraged Olivia to examine the relationship between professional stability and personal fulfillment, helping her recognize the importance of choosing a career path aligned with her values.Meanwhile, her high school yearbook teacher and cheerleading coaches encouraged her to give a voice to people who may otherwise be overlooked and to step confidently into leadership roles. Her grandmother ultimately provided perhaps the most lasting lesson: a fulfilling life requires pursuing a path that feels true to who a person is.Olivia carries that philosophy into her advice for young women entering mental health counseling. She encourages them to seek challenging and demanding professional environments early in their careers. In her experience, working with high-acuity populations and navigating difficult clinical settings provided opportunities to develop the clinical foundation, resilience, and confidence necessary for long-term success.She also emphasizes the importance of advocacy. Mental health professionals may sometimes find themselves working within rigid systems where client-centered perspectives are difficult to advance. Olivia believes counselors must be prepared to speak up for their clients and remain committed to their professional values, even when doing so creates tension or uncertainty.The challenges of Olivia's career have ultimately become growth opportunities. High-stress psychiatric environments, career transitions, questions surrounding professional identity, and the adjustment to private practice have each required her to reconsider how she wants to serve others. Rather than viewing those experiences as obstacles alone, she has used them to develop a more individualized approach to counseling.Looking toward the future, Olivia hopes to open her own private practice. Her larger vision extends even further: she hopes to one day create a mental health hospital in New York State that incorporates alternative approaches alongside traditional treatment methods. The vision reflects her interest in creating more comprehensive spaces for individuals seeking mental health support.Outside of counseling, Olivia balances her professional career with work in catering, a passion she developed during graduate school. The combination of her clinical work and other interests reflects the multifaceted nature of her life and her belief that creativity, authenticity, and personal fulfillment can coexist with a demanding professional calling.As Olivia continues developing her career, her work remains grounded in a simple but meaningful purpose: helping people feel understood during some of the most challenging chapters of their lives. Through clinical experience, personal resilience, and a willingness to remain authentic, she continues to develop a therapeutic identity centered on compassion, advocacy, and meaningful human connection.With her academic background in psychology and mental health counseling, experience across psychiatric and community settings, and dedication to grief, trauma, anxiety, and the broader human experience, Olivia is building a career that reflects both her professional training and the personal experiences that have shaped her. Her journey demonstrates the importance of finding a professional path that remains connected to one's values-and of creating spaces where people can begin to heal while feeling genuinely seen and supported.Learn More about Olivia Geary:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Profiles: Olivia Geary, Bringing Authenticity And Resilience To Mental Health Counseling News Provided By Influential Women September 25, 2026, 11:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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