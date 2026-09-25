Cleveland Garage Door Owner To Homeowners: The Part That Breaks This Winter Probably Isn't The Only One Worn Out

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ProCare Garage Door Repair shows customers their worn springs, drums, and cables side by side before quoting, and urges an inspection before the first freeze

- JacobCLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When a garage door spring snaps, most repair calls end with a new spring and nothing else. Jacob Elmalah, owner of ProCare Garage Door Repair, says that approach leaves homeowners exposed to a second breakdown. Heading into Northeast Ohio's winter, he is encouraging homeowners to have the whole system checked, not just the part that failed."A spring that's been on a door for twenty years has been sitting next to a drum and cables that are also twenty years old," said Jacob. "When I replace a garage door spring, I take the worn parts off and put them in the customer's hands so they can see what's worn down and why it failed. Then they decide what they want to do. I'm not there to upsell anyone. I just don't want them calling me back in January with the car stuck inside."ProCare holds a 5.0-star rating with multiple Google reviews, and that approach shows up in what customers write. One homeowner called about a single garage and ended up having all of the springs and drums replaced on two. "He did an excellent job replacing all of our springs and drums," she wrote. "We had only mentioned doing one garage... He was happy to stay and do a second garage." Another customer, who called about a failing opener, said the technician was "efficient and thorough in explaining the issue" and gave "competitive fair market pricing for the parts and labor."Cleveland winters bring problems of their own. Doors freeze to the slab after a snowstorm, ice packs into the tracks, and freeze-thaw cycles can pop a door off its rollers. High winds can bend panels or snap a cable that was already worn. A worn part is usually the first thing to give under that strain."Every winter we get a steady run of calls where someone keeps pressing the button on a frozen door," said Jacob. "The opener strains against the ice until the motor burns out or the track bends, and a minor problem becomes a much bigger repair. If the door won't move, stop. Turn the opener off, don't force the door by hand, and call us. A door under spring tension or held by ice can release suddenly."Before the first freeze, ProCare recommends homeowners watch for these warning signs:- A door that is noisy, jerky, or slow to open- A door that hangs unevenly or looks off track- Frayed or loose cables near the bottom corners- An opener that strains, stops partway, or reverses on its ownProCare gives free estimates before any work begins, and the price depends on the parts the homeowner chooses. The technician explains the difference between standard springs and longer-lasting options, along with the warranty that comes with each. Appointments come with a two-hour arrival window, and same-day service is available. Emergency calls are answered 24 hours a day. ProCare's trucks carry common springs, cables, and parts, so most emergency repairs are finished in one visit.ProCare Garage Door Repair serves homeowners across Greater Cleveland, including Cleveland Heights, Shaker Heights, Solon, Mentor, Westlake, Rocky River, and Avon.About ProCare Garage Door RepairProCare Garage Door Repair is a locally owned garage door repair company based in Cleveland, Ohio, with a 5.0-star rating on Google. Its technicians are not on commission and there is no call center; customers deal directly with the people who run the business. ProCare repairs and replaces springs, openers, cables, and off-track doors and installs new garage doors, working on all major brands including Chamberlain, LiftMaster, Genie, Clopay, and Amarr. The company is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and offers 24-hour emergency service. Learn more at procaregaragedoorrepair or call (440) 640-8642.

Lina Duran

Procare Garage Door Repair

+1 440-640-8642

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Cleveland Garage Door Owner to Homeowners: The Part That Breaks This Winter Probably Isn't the Only One Worn Out News Provided By Sandler Digital September 25, 2026, 11:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Real Estate & Property Management



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