Mathadi Act To Stay 3,000 Workers To Get Homes In Wadala, Says Maha CM

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday categorically ruled out any move to repeal the historic Mathadi Act, assuring workers that the legislation providing social security and legal protection to Mathadi labourers would remain intact and would be strengthened further.

He also announced that around 3,000 Mathadi workers would be provided housing in Wadala and that the Vashi APMC Market would be redeveloped into a world-class facility with a long-term vision for the next five decades.

He made these remarks while addressing a labour rally organised at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi to mark the 93rd birth anniversary of the late MLA Annasaheb Patil, founder of the Mathadi movement.

Reaffirming protection under the Mathadi Act, CM Fadnavis stated that the law acts as a protective shield for workers. Addressing rumors that the law might be repealed, he assured that the government would strengthen it rather than let it end.

However, he noted that certain unauthorised groups operating in the name of the labour movement are damaging workers' interests. "To curb these unauthorised elements and protect genuine labourers, a high-level meeting with labour leaders and officials will be convened soon to take strict action," he added.

He also commended Marketing Minister Jayakumar Rawal and the Labour Department for strictly implementing the rule capping gunny bag weights at 50 kg.

CM Fadnavis further announced that the empowerment and restructuring of all 36 Mathadi Boards in the state have been initiated. Independent panel audits will be conducted to ensure operational transparency. Pending issues regarding wages, Provident Fund (PF), gratuity, bonus, house rent allowance (HRA), and accident compensation will be resolved promptly.

He said obstacles regarding the Wadala housing project have been cleared with the necessary FSI and approvals granted, paving the way for around 3,000 Mathadi workers to receive modern homes. He added that the state government will strive to launch additional housing projects for workers in the future.

Emphasising the modernisation of the Vashi APMC Market, the Chief Minister noted that the market established 50 years ago was once a major commercial hub in Asia. Given changing trade dynamics and increasing turnover, the Vashi market will be redeveloped to international standards, with the government providing all required underground and above-ground FSI. This modern international market will create more sustainable employment opportunities for Mathadi workers.

Calling upon the next generation of Mathadi workers, CM Fadnavis encouraged workers' children not to limit themselves to manual labour but to pursue professions in medicine, engineering, chartered accountancy and civil services. Special schemes for higher education and skill development will be formulated through the Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation and Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI) with full support from the state government.

"We stand firmly with you," he assured the workers.

State Forest Minister Ganesh Naik and Marketing Minister Jayakumar Rawal, who also addressed the gathering, reiterated the government's commitment to worker welfare, educational advancement and the modernisation of both labour-related facilities and the Vashi market infrastructure.