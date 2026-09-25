TRAI Launches Connectivity Rating Platform To Empower Consumers With Credible Information

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday launched the Digital Connectivity Rating (DCR) Platform to provide visibility of rating of properties to the consumers and facilitate the end-to-end process for rating the digital connectivity of properties, along with a mobile app for testing digital connectivity.

The platform provides a public interface for consumers to view the properties rated for digital connectivity.

“By making ratings publicly searchable and verify the certificates, the platform will empower consumers with credible and comparable information. It will help them make more informed choices about homes and offices with strong and reliable connectivity, supporting smoother calls, downloads and access to online services,” said Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman, TRAI.

It will also enable consumers to recognise the value of digital connectivity infrastructure built into a property, while encouraging property managers to plan such infrastructure at the appropriate stage of property development, he mentioned.

Consumers can search for a rated property by property name, certificate ID, or location.

They can view the property's digitally signed rating certificate and verify its authenticity through the QR code provided on the certificate.

This will make digital connectivity a visible and verifiable attribute of a rated property and empowers consumers with connectivity information.

Based on this information, consumer can make an informed choice while selecting the desired property prior to making the final purchase or lease decision, said the Ministry of Communications.

The platform brings Property Managers (PMs) registered Digital Connectivity Rating Agency (DCRA) and consumer onto a common digital interface.

“Registered DCRAs can access assigned applications, undertake assessments, record observations and test results, manage supporting documentation and complete the rating process in accordance with the prescribed framework,” according to an official statement.

Field assessments will be facilitated through a dedicated DCRA mobile app.

The app will enable authorised DCRA to undertake in-building digital connectivity measurements in accordance with the prescribed testing methodology.

Property information received through the web portal and the assessment data captured through the mobile application will be synchronised in the platform.