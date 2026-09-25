Former PM Manmohan Singh's Statue Set To Be Unveiled In Hyderabad

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 25 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister, A. Revanth Reddy, will unveil the statue of former Prime Minister late Manmohan Singh in Hyderabad on Saturday on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

The bronze statue has been installed at Wipro Circle in Gachibowli, a key IT cluster.

Hyderabad In-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Friday inspected the arrangements for the unveiling ceremony.

On this occasion, he recalled the services rendered by former Prime Minister late Manmohan Singh.

He observed that this statue was not merely a memorial but an enduring symbol that will remind future generations of Dr. Manmohan Singh's role in nation-building, his economic foresight, his commitment to public service, and his unassuming leadership.

He noted that Dr. Manmohan Singh's name will remain etched in Indian history as a globally-respected economist and a leader who laid strong foundations for the country's economic progress.

He described Dr. Manmohan Singh as an eminent economist who guided India's economic progress. He noted that the economic reforms initiated by Dr. Manmohan Singh as Finance Minister in 1991 paved the way for pivotal changes in the Indian economy.

He further stated that the services Dr. Manmohan Singh rendered as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 towards national development, public welfare, and economic stability remain unforgettable.

The minister stated that during his tenure as Prime Minister, key laws and programs like Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, the Right to Information Act, and the Right to Education Act were implemented by Dr. Manmohan Singh to expand rights and opportunities for the people. He remarked that Dr. Manmohan Singh's contributions to nation-building would be remembered forever.

Ponnam Prabhakar stated that having the opportunity to work under the guidance of Dr. Manmohan Singh as a Member of Parliament during his premiership was a matter of great pride in his own public life.

He mentioned that, thanks to Dr. Manmohan Singh's cooperation and guidance, he was able to advance numerous initiatives for the development of the Karimnagar parliamentary constituency. The minister noted that he would never forget the positive attitude Dr. Manmohan Singh demonstrated in addressing public issues and extending central support for regional development.

The Congress leader said Dr. Manmohan Singh played a crucial role in the process of creating a separate state-a long-cherished aspiration of the people of Telangana. He described the role of the Central Government, led by Dr. Manmohan Singh, as historic regarding the developments that unfolded-from the decision taken by the then UPA Government at the Centre in 2009 to initiate the process, up to the actual formation of Telangana state in 2014 through the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

The Telangana government has officially acknowledged the pivotal role played by the then UPA government and Dr. Manmohan Singh in the process of the state's formation.