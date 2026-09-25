Restoration Of Cloudburst, Flash Flood-Hit Infrastructure Underway: J&K Govt
Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, replying on behalf of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to a question raised by MLA Shakti Raj Parihar, said roads and water supply schemes affected during 2025-26 have been temporarily restored, while permanent restoration works are in progress.
He added that infrastructure damaged during 2026-27 has been partially restored, with permanent works underway in all affected districts. Financial assistance admissible under the norms of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) is being provided to affected persons. However, no special or separate relief package has been sanctioned specifically for rehabilitation.
The Deputy Chief Minister said the Chief Minister's Relief Fund has extended additional assistance to families whose residential structures were damaged. In Kishtwar district, following the cloudburst at Chishoti in 2025-26, Rs 1 lakh each was provided to 16 households whose houses were fully damaged, while Rs 0.25 lakh each was given to three partially damaged houses.
For 2026-27, the government released Rs 108 lakh under the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in Poonch district for 87 beneficiaries whose structures were damaged. Similarly, in Rajouri district, the government has released Rs 281 lakh for 377 beneficiaries affected by structural damage.
Choudhary reiterated that the government remains committed to ensuring timely restoration of essential infrastructure, extending admissible relief to affected families, and expediting permanent restoration works in areas impacted by natural calamities.
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